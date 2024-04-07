GTA Online money-making guide for Bunker owners (2024)

The underground Bunkers in the State of San Andreas are hidden gems that many GTA Online players often ignore. It is one of the best passive businesses in the multiplayer game that can make you a millionaire in just a few days. Rockstar Games first added them in June 2017 as part of the Gunrunning update. Since then, the Bunker has always been one of the most profitable businesses in the game.

However, as of 2024, the operations in the Bunker have changed a little. This article briefly explains how you can effectively make money from the GTA Online Bunker in 2024.

How to make profits from the GTA Online Bunker in 2024

There are two primary methods to make money in GTA Online using the Bunker: Gunrunning Supply and Ammu-Nation Contract.

The Gunrunning Supply is the most profitable one where you can earn up to $1,000,000 every batch. However, the default setup does not produce this much profit. You have to properly upgrade the business to increase its product value.

The following are the upgrades that you must purchase as soon as possible:

Equipment Upgrade

Staff Upgrade

Security Upgrade

While the first two increase productivity and product value, the last one will protect your Bunker from frequent raids. Therefore, you should plan your finances accordingly. There are 11 Bunker locations in GTA Online and all of them function the same.

However, the location has a huge impact on the operations that take place outside the property. The community strongly advises all players to always sell the Bunker products to customers in Los Santos. However, if you set up your property too far away from the city, it will take several minutes to deliver the products.

While some delivery missions spawn multiple vehicles, others spawn NPC enemies as well. Moreover, Rockstar Games gives only 15 minutes to deliver all products which is a challenge in itself.

The second money-making method is the Ammu Nation Contract which offers a solid $50,000 for every successful delivery. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can earn $100,000 per delivery as part of the boosted benefits.

The Ammu Nation Contract delivery missions are typically easy, but the enemy NPCs can be a pain in the process. Rockstar Games gives you the Bravado Duneloader to deliver the products miles away.

If you don’t move fast, the enemies can easily catch and kill you. Fortunately, there is no fail condition for getting killed. However, it can easily frustrate you since the NPCs are known to be aimbots.

The trick is to keep on moving swiftly without stopping or ramming into things. You can also use the Cargobob for the process, which is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online in 2024.

