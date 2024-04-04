How to unlock the Vom Feuer Camo Tee in GTA Online this week? (April 4 to 10, 2024)

The Vom Feuer Camo Tee is the latest reward you can unlock in GTA Online this week (April 4 to April 10, 2024), which can be attained by completing certain missions and then accessing your wardrobe. The Vom Feuer Camo Tee is a good-looking t-shirt in the online multiplayer mode and the tasks to complete it are relatively easy.

All you need to do is complete a Gunrunning Steal Supplies mission this week to unlock this outfit in GTA Online. For those unaware, these missions are tied to the Bunker business, so you will need to own it if you wish to complete the supply task and unlock the Vom Feuer Camo Tee.

This article will tell you more about this outfit as well as the Gunrunning Steal Supplies mission in GTA Online.

The Vom Feuer Camo Tee can only be unlocked by doing the Gunrunning Steal Supplies mission

As mentioned before, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers a variety of offers, discounts, and rewards to players for completing missions and tasks. The Vom Feuer Camo Tee is one such reward that can be unlocked after completing at least one Gunrunning Steal Supplies mission in the game.

To complete this mission, you will first need to own the Bunker business in GTA Online and complete the initial setup missions. Once you are done, you can spawn outside the bunker and receive the Gunrunning Steal Supplies mission. They range from stealing supplies from gang members to hijacking Military Convoys to obtain items.

It is also worth noting that these Gunrunning Steal Supplies missions range in difficulty and complexity. While some of them are as simple as killing a group of enemies, stealing their supplies, and getting back to the bunkers, others require you to follow more sets of instructions for a successful completion of the mission.

Is Bunker business worth owning?

The answer to this is yes, the Bunker is still a worthy business in the game that produces decent profits for a short amount of effort. The ongoing GTA Online Bunker bonuses make it worth owning and also make it less expensive to upgrade.

These bonuses are a great way for new players to start their journey and start making money in the game. The Gunrunning Steal Supplies missions that unlock the Vom Feuer Camo Tee are also a great way to earn some cash while also resupplying your bunker with required items. The Bunker is one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online without doing heists.

In the meantime, you can also check out the various discounts that the current week is offering on top of the New Podium Vehicle of the Week that you can get from the Diamond Casino.

