GTA Online Bunker Research Missions: A beginner's guide

GTA Online Bunker Research Missions are one of the fastest ways to complete ongoing research and unlock the associated product or feature from the Bunker Business. Rockstar Games added these missions in July 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. Surprisingly, a majority of players only know about the default boosting process inside the Bunker. The Research Missions provide an additional boost to the process which is very useful for grinders.

This article explains how every GTA Online player can play the Bunker Research Missions to unlock new features as soon as possible.

A beginner’s guide to the GTA Online Bunker Research Missions in 2024

The Bunker business in GTA Online provides only one Bunker Research Mission but it has many variations. To start the mission, you first have to call Agent 14 and select Request Bunker Research from the Interaction Menu.

He will provide a mission that could spawn in any one of the following five locations:

Procopio Truck Stop, Procopio Beach

Sonar Collections Dock, Paleto Cove

Larry's RV Sales, Route 68

Tataviam Truckstop, Palomino Freeway

Earl's Mini-Mart, Senora Freeway

Your goal is to find the target who is engaged in a shootout with the cops, kill him, and steal a document from his possession. The target of the GTA Online Bunker Research Missions can be either of the following two:

An individual wearing a Ballistic Equipment suit with a Minigun

The Cliffford Juggernaut

Both targets are difficult to kill as they have a long health bar. You’ll also have to be aware of the law enforcement as entering the scene will instantly give you a three-star wanted level. Therefore, players are advised to use the best-armored vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online during the Bunker Research Missions.

Once you collect the document, you’ll have to successfully deliver it to the Bunker. Needless to say, you must remove your wanted level before entering the property.

Completing the Bunker Research Missions allows you to unlock all Bunker bonuses faster than usual. Rockstar Games imposes a 20-minute cooldown between each mission. One good thing about this process is that you don’t have to worry about dying.

There are only two failure conditions: running out of time and leaving the game. Therefore, even if you die multiple times while doing the mission, it will continue as usual. While Rockstar Games did not specify the exact duration of the Research Missions, it usually provides 30 minutes for free-roam missions.

Another bonus thing is that you can play these missions even if you’ve completed all Research projects. With that being said, every player must try these missions after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

