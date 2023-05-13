GTA Online AFK trick allows players to farm LS Car Meet Reputation effortlessly

GTA Online players seeking to max out their LS Car Meet Reputation should know it's possible to do so AFK. That way, you can do something else in the real world while the game still runs. It is vital to mention that the following trick works so long as your Internet is stable and doesn't boot you often. Likewise, you must ensure your controllers don't automatically power off after idling too long.

The best part of this AFK trick in GTA Online is that it's easy to access and requires no skill. All players have to do is enter the LS Car Meet's Test Track and then try to exit it. However, players must do nothing on the subsequent menu as this is where they can idle for as long as they'd like while still earning Reputation.

How to AFK LS Car Meet Reputation in GTA Online

AFK here as long as you'd like (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you enter the Test Track and then try to leave it, you should see a menu similar to the above photo. This is where you proceed to do nothing. You can farm Reputation while not doing anything since anybody inside the LS Car Meet is eligible to receive Reputation passively.

GTA Online players can farm more just by wearing some special merchandise. It doesn't matter what you equip, so long as it's at least one item from the Merch Shop.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



That's about 130 Rep or 260 Rep (Merch Clothing) per hour.



Capped at 10 increments per in-game day, 48 minutes.

#GTAOnline Staying inside the car meet earns you 10 Rep points or 20 Rep points in case you have car meet clothing from the Merch shop, per 4 minutes.That's about 130 Rep or 260 Rep (Merch Clothing) per hour.Capped at 10 increments per in-game day, 48 minutes. Staying inside the car meet earns you 10 Rep points or 20 Rep points in case you have car meet clothing from the Merch shop, per 4 minutes.That's about 130 Rep or 260 Rep (Merch Clothing) per hour.Capped at 10 increments per in-game day, 48 minutes.#GTAOnline

It will take GTA Online players a very long time to max out their Reputation Level via this AFK method. The maximum level is 1,000; waiting a few hours might only give you a few level-ups. On the bright side, this method is much easier than winning races, as you don't have to do anything.

The following video shows you an example of the method working. Just keep in mind that it's not required to use a rubber band to move through the menu (as you don't have to do any inputs at all). Doing nothing on that screen has been tested to work.

It is vital to mention that all business-related activities will continue while you do this AFK trick in GTA Online. That means your properties will accumulate contents for you to sell, provided they have the supplies to do so. That makes this AFK trick incredibly convenient since you could also get a ton of passive income.

Rewards

This is the highest-leveled prize (Image via GTA Wiki)

The main reward that some GTA Online players might go for is the randomly generated Trade Prices for Tuners that happens every five levels up to Level 75. Otherwise, you can get some clothing items, including the extremely rare Tuned For Speed Racing Suit that is only available at Level 1,000.

Gamers who use the aforementioned AFK trick can reach Level 1,000 and unlock all the LS Car Meet Reputation rewards. They just need to be prepared to idle for days on end. Still, some players see this milestone as a great accomplishment, so hopefully, this tip helps some people.

It's worth leaving the Test Track every few hours so you can change your outfit (preferably with a piece of LS Car Meet merch) to force GTA Online to save. After all, you don't want your progress to be for nothing.

Poll : 0 votes