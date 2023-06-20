5 ways to get rich in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

There are numerous ways for GTA Online players to get rich in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Generally, many of the old moneymakers from previous patches still work here. However, the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC also introduced a few new additions to help players earn more cash than before. This article will cover a mix of new and old methods to help you get rich.

Note that everything listed below should be relevant for future updates, too. The main aspect to consider is that certain options might be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports since the old-gen ports lack a few features.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here are five ways to get rich in GTA Online, as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Get started with the Hangar business

Rooster McCraw can help get you some crates to sell (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries introduced several buffs to the Hangar property to help players get rich. Examples include:

Avengers can be stored and customized here now

Players can pay Ron $20,000 to skip the setup mission

Gamers can also pay Rooster McCraw $25,000 to get Air Freight Cargo for them

Flight School tasks can be initiated inside the Hangar now

Several snacks and weapons are now available to pick up here

The Hangar was already among the best and underrated businesses for getting rich since its payout tripled back in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. All the extra buffs are nice little additions to make it even more convenient and better to use, especially for busy players.

2) AFK with the Nightclub, Arcade, and other Passive Income methods

This is how you AFK in the LS Car Meet in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not all GTA Online players will want to actively do Sell Missions or other moneymakers that require effort to get rich. In that case, there are two AFK tricks that might interest them:

Idle on the Nightclub Garage menu screen from the outside

Idle in the LS Car Meet when attempting to leave the Test Track

Both methods will allow gamers to stand by doing nothing and have been tested to work in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. There are two reasons to consider one of these AFK methods:

Passive Income is automatically generated every in-game day.

Players are usually kicked out for idling.

Hence, you could easily make $50,000 per in-game day with the Nightclub, $5,000 with the Arcade, etc., without putting in much effort. Gamers can check back every few hours to collect their cash and do other minor things (like hiring a new DJ or throwing somebody out to gain Nightclub Popularity).

3) Solo The Cayo Perico Heist

El Rubio's island has been robbed an insane number of times by the playerbase (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most heists are great moneymakers, but The Cayo Perico Heist is the only one that GTA Online players can solo as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Skilled ones can easily earn over $1,000,000 per run, and that's not even mentioning exploits like The Cayo Perico Heist Replay glitch.

Solo players have to wait longer for this heist's cooldown to end than those who did it in a group heist before they can replay everything via normal means. Nonetheless, one could always do a different method of getting rich in the meantime, such as the previous two activities.

4) Buy Shark Cards

A P2W method (Image via Rockstar Games)

The quickest way to earn money without violating GTA Online's rules is to purchase Shark Cards. Anybody familiar with microtransactions should already know how they work. You purchase in-game currency in exchange for spending real-life money.

While buying Shark Cards is a controversial feature, there is no denying its effectiveness for a player seeking to get rich. On a related note, anybody interested in this method should purchase San Andreas Mercenaries' latest GTA+ subscription to get 15% more value from all Shark Cards.

5) Do Career Progress tasks

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries introduced Career Progress for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers. This feature is excellent for getting rich in two ways:

They encourage players to try out several other moneymakers

Some rewards include GTA$

For example, completing a Tier 4 challenge could give you $150,000~$250,000. It is possible to potentially earn millions of dollars while attempting to achieve 100% Career Progress.

