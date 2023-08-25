Which is the best MC business to own in GTA Online in 2023?

The Motorcycle Clubhouse offers a wide range of businesses for GTA Online players. These are passive businesses that work in the background and require only occasional engagement, while you are active in the game. Rockstar Games provides five MC Club businesses that act as stable sources of income. However, each one offers a different value in return for the grind.

Nonetheless, the player base has regarded the Cocaine Lockup as the best MC Club business as it rewards the most money out of all five. This article explains why the Cocaine Lockup is the best MC business to own in GTA Online in 2023.

Cocaine Lockup is the most profitable MC business in GTA Online in 2023

The Cocaine Lockup is the most profitable MC Club business in GTA Online as it generates approximately $500,000 per batch. In comparison, the following are the maximum profits of other MC businesses (approximate figures):

Methamphetamine Lab - $420,000

Counterfeit Cash Factory - $350,000

Weed Farm - $300,000

Document Forgery Office - $150,000

A full batch of cocaine supplies generates nearly $200,000, and it takes around five hours for the business to prepare the entire batch of products. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can earn up to $1.5 million from the Cocaine Lockup.

How to buy the Cocaine Lockup?

As mentioned before, the Cocaine Lockup is a part of the Motorcycle Club businesses and players must own an MC Clubhouse to purchase it. You can access The Open Road network from inside the Clubhouse laptop and choose any one Cocaine Lockup location from the list below:

Alamo Sea, near Marina Drive - $975,000

Paleto Bay, near Great Ocean Highway - $1,098,000

Elysian Island, near Chupacabra Street - $1,462,500

Morningwood, near Boulevard Del Perro - $1,852,500

Many players consider the first one as the best location for a Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online. It is situated in a convenient place and is also cheaper than other locations.

How to increase profits from the Cocaine Lockup business?

Purchasing and setting up the Cocaine Lockup does not conclude the prerequisites related to the MC Club business. Rockstar Games offers three upgrades and players must apply at least two of them to increase their total profits (up to ~$500k). They are as follows:

Equipment Upgrade - $935,000

Staff Upgrade - $390,000

Security Upgrade - $570,000

Players must install the Equipment and Staff upgrades to boost their income. The Security Upgrade is also an important upgrade, but it does not directly affect the product value. Instead, it protects the business from frequent enemy raids.

Until Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto 6, players can earn heavy profits from the Cocaine business in GTA Online.

