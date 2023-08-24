GTA Online weekly update for August 24-30, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released moments ago, kickstarting the Biker week by giving huge bonuses. From now until August 30, 2023, MC Clubhouse owners can earn up to triple bonuses upon completing MC Work, MC Challenges, and Contracts. Biker Business Sell Missions are also rewarding players with double bonuses throughout the week.

Daredevil gamers can participate in Deadline Adversary Mode anytime this week and get 3x cash and RP. Arena War bonuses continue as well, giving players more time to grind AP. Motorheads can also collect different wheels available at massive discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update exceeds expectations compared to last week’s event (August 24 to August 30, 2023)

3x Cash and RP:

MC Clubhouse Contracts

MC Work and Challenges

Deadline Adversary Mode

2x Cash and RP:

Arena War Series

Biker Business Sell Missions

Despite what happened during Gamescom 2023, Rockstar is giving an Atomic Racing Livery for the Walton L35 by completing a Biker Business Resupply in the game this week.

A new pack of showroom cars is now available (August 24 to August 30)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Pegassi Faggio Mod

Nagasaki Shotaro

Western Powersurge

Coil Cyclone

BF Raptor

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Nagasaki Shinobi

Vapid Flash GT

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

Principe Lectro

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Nagasaki Stryder

HSW Premium Test Ride vehicle (available for gamers on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only):

Hakuchou Drag HSW

Test Track Vehicles:

Western Reever

Grotti Cheetah

Pegassi Esskey

Time Trials for the week:

RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats

Regular Time Trial – Calafia Way

HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

Premium Race – Art to Art

This week’s podium vehicle, the Principe Lectro, is one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online inspired by the real-life Ducati Streetfighter S.

List of all GTA Online weekly rewards and discounts to claim this week (August 24 to August 30)

Unlockable unique items:

Ride or Die Tee (Biker Business Sell Mission)

Atomic Racing Livery – Declasse Walton L35 (Biker Business Resupply and Clubhouse Contract)

50% off:

BF Raptor

40% off:

Grotti Cheetah

Western Gargoyle

Deathbike (Nightmare, Future Shock, and Apocalypse)

MC Clubhouse Properties (+ Upgrades and Modifications)

Biker Business Supplies

30% off:

Nagasaki Shinobi

Western Powersurge

Deadline Outfits

