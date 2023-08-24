GTA Online weekly update for August 24-30, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update was released moments ago, kickstarting the Biker week by giving huge bonuses. From now until August 30, 2023, MC Clubhouse owners can earn up to triple bonuses upon completing MC Work, MC Challenges, and Contracts. Biker Business Sell Missions are also rewarding players with double bonuses throughout the week.
Daredevil gamers can participate in Deadline Adversary Mode anytime this week and get 3x cash and RP. Arena War bonuses continue as well, giving players more time to grind AP. Motorheads can also collect different wheels available at massive discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update exceeds expectations compared to last week’s event (August 24 to August 30, 2023)
3x Cash and RP:
- MC Clubhouse Contracts
- MC Work and Challenges
- Deadline Adversary Mode
2x Cash and RP:
- Arena War Series
- Biker Business Sell Missions
Despite what happened during Gamescom 2023, Rockstar is giving an Atomic Racing Livery for the Walton L35 by completing a Biker Business Resupply in the game this week.
A new pack of showroom cars is now available (August 24 to August 30)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Pegassi Faggio Mod
- Nagasaki Shotaro
- Western Powersurge
- Coil Cyclone
- BF Raptor
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Vapid Flash GT
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
- Principe Lectro
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Nagasaki Stryder
HSW Premium Test Ride vehicle (available for gamers on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only):
- Hakuchou Drag HSW
Test Track Vehicles:
- Western Reever
- Grotti Cheetah
- Pegassi Esskey
Time Trials for the week:
- RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
- Regular Time Trial – Calafia Way
- HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores
- Premium Race – Art to Art
This week’s podium vehicle, the Principe Lectro, is one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online inspired by the real-life Ducati Streetfighter S.
List of all GTA Online weekly rewards and discounts to claim this week (August 24 to August 30)
Unlockable unique items:
- Ride or Die Tee (Biker Business Sell Mission)
- Atomic Racing Livery – Declasse Walton L35 (Biker Business Resupply and Clubhouse Contract)
50% off:
- BF Raptor
40% off:
- Grotti Cheetah
- Western Gargoyle
- Deathbike (Nightmare, Future Shock, and Apocalypse)
- MC Clubhouse Properties (+ Upgrades and Modifications)
- Biker Business Supplies
30% off:
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Western Powersurge
- Deadline Outfits
Now that Arion Kurtaj has been found responsible for GTA 6 leaks, Rockstar Games could likely announce the next title this year.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
No
1 votes