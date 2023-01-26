GTA 5 fans discuss a Nintendo Switch port of the game

The concept of GTA 5 coming to the Nintendo Switch is a popular one. This game is among the best-selling titles of all time, yet it's absent from one of the most successful consoles ever made. Unsurprisingly, some fans have voiced their opinions in an interesting discussion about whether they would consider getting the game if it was available on the handheld device.

Some players voiced their desire to see a GTA 5 port on the Nintendo Switch once the console was released, yet that never happened. Even so, gamers still talk about the title coming to Switch nearly six years after its launch, as evident from the Twitter thread below.

Gamers talk about a Nintendo Switch port for GTA 5

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse Imagine if @RockstarGames announced a GTAV Nintendo Switch port which included access to GTA Online. Who would buy it? Imagine if @RockstarGames announced a GTAV Nintendo Switch port which included access to GTA Online. Who would buy it? https://t.co/7gqUoBhZBx

The Nintendo Switch platform is incredibly popular, as it is currently the fifth best-selling video game console of all time, with over 114 million units sold. Naturally, it's common for companies to port their games to the console to make a quick buck.

However, GTA 5 is noticeably missing from the Nintendo Switch library, even though it's been ported numerous times for several generations now.

Kristian Arafat @KristianArafat @videotech_ @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames GTA v runs on xbox360 and the switch is more powerful than a 360 so this port can be done @videotech_ @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames GTA v runs on xbox360 and the switch is more powerful than a 360 so this port can be done

Some gamers have pointed out that the title's online multiplayer counterpart can struggle on the Switch as it does on other consoles, like the Xbox One. The Nintendo offering is notorious for not being as strong as its current-gen contemporaries. That said, one user mentioned how the handheld device is superior to something like the Xbox 360, which did run GTA 5 and Online.

It would be reasonable to assume that the Nintendo Switch could handle those games too. After all, something like Witcher 3 can still run at a stable 30 FPS on this console.

The most popular response on that thread was a screenshot of a Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mod that featured Franklin and the weapon wheel. It's a humorous take compared to the more serious discussions about a potential port.

Deathly Price - Rebuild of the Eva Chronicler @Deathly_Price @RStarUniverse



Take Two Interactive would never waste money on a dev team to port the game to an Arm based System. @RockstarGames That would never happen unless it was a Cloud Version, as that would require less development time.Take Two Interactive would never waste money on a dev team to port the game to an Arm based System. @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames That would never happen unless it was a Cloud Version, as that would require less development time.Take Two Interactive would never waste money on a dev team to port the game to an Arm based System.

Jonathan Szuhai @EldritchNexus @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames As long as it’s not a Cloud version, I’ll gladly buy GTA V on Switch. Though I could care less about GTA Online. @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames As long as it’s not a Cloud version, I’ll gladly buy GTA V on Switch. Though I could care less about GTA Online.

Rocketnaut @Rocketnaut @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames wanted it for a while but then the steam deck came out and now i don’t care lol @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames wanted it for a while but then the steam deck came out and now i don’t care lol

Some other interesting points brought up were connected to the game needing a cloud version. Understandably, certain gamers wouldn't be happy with that since it relies heavily on the player's internet, making it something they couldn't play offline.

Another noteworthy thing that not many people brought up was the Steam Deck. This handheld console is functionally similar to the Nintendo Switch, except it allows players to play their Steam games. GTA 5 has been tested to run remarkably well on this device.

Thus, the idea of porting that game to another portable console isn't as relevant as it used to be. Some players might like the idea, but others would rather stick to their Steam Deck.

Mvxzzz @Mvxzzz @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames I would love GTA V on Switch and would buy it if it's playable. I couldn't care less for good graphics on Switch. But GTA: Online? No. I highly doubt the Switch could handle GTA: Online nowadays. Just port over single-player, make sure the FPS is stable enough, and I'll be happy. @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames I would love GTA V on Switch and would buy it if it's playable. I couldn't care less for good graphics on Switch. But GTA: Online? No. I highly doubt the Switch could handle GTA: Online nowadays. Just port over single-player, make sure the FPS is stable enough, and I'll be happy.

#1 garfield fan @possumkid_ @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames Probably! I use my switch a lot, and cant afford a Steam Deck. I like GTA and playing it on the go would be cool. @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames Probably! I use my switch a lot, and cant afford a Steam Deck. I like GTA and playing it on the go would be cool.

Mage2warrior @mage2warrior @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames I don't even have a switch and i was like. "ooohh that'd be awesome " @RStarUniverse @RockstarGames I don't even have a switch and i was like. "ooohh that'd be awesome "

Nonetheless, there are some gamers who would love to play the game on this console if the opportunity presented itself. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has not announced any upcoming ports of the like, and the main Twitter thread was just about a hypothetical situation.

The only Grand Theft Auto game that is available on the platform is The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which includes remastered ports of III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you want GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch? Yes No 0 votes