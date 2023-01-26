GTA 5 fans discuss a Nintendo Switch port of the game

The concept of GTA 5 coming to the Nintendo Switch is a popular one. This game is among the best-selling titles of all time, yet it's absent from one of the most successful consoles ever made. Unsurprisingly, some fans have voiced their opinions in an interesting discussion about whether they would consider getting the game if it was available on the handheld device.
Some players voiced their desire to see a GTA 5 port on the Nintendo Switch once the console was released, yet that never happened. Even so, gamers still talk about the title coming to Switch nearly six years after its launch, as evident from the Twitter thread below.
Gamers talk about a Nintendo Switch port for GTA 5
The Nintendo Switch platform is incredibly popular, as it is currently the fifth best-selling video game console of all time, with over 114 million units sold. Naturally, it's common for companies to port their games to the console to make a quick buck.
However, GTA 5 is noticeably missing from the Nintendo Switch library, even though it's been ported numerous times for several generations now.
Some gamers have pointed out that the title's online multiplayer counterpart can struggle on the Switch as it does on other consoles, like the Xbox One. The Nintendo offering is notorious for not being as strong as its current-gen contemporaries. That said, one user mentioned how the handheld device is superior to something like the Xbox 360, which did run GTA 5 and Online.
It would be reasonable to assume that the Nintendo Switch could handle those games too. After all, something like Witcher 3 can still run at a stable 30 FPS on this console.
The most popular response on that thread was a screenshot of a Grand Theft Auto San Andreas mod that featured Franklin and the weapon wheel. It's a humorous take compared to the more serious discussions about a potential port.
Some other interesting points brought up were connected to the game needing a cloud version. Understandably, certain gamers wouldn't be happy with that since it relies heavily on the player's internet, making it something they couldn't play offline.
Another noteworthy thing that not many people brought up was the Steam Deck. This handheld console is functionally similar to the Nintendo Switch, except it allows players to play their Steam games. GTA 5 has been tested to run remarkably well on this device.
Thus, the idea of porting that game to another portable console isn't as relevant as it used to be. Some players might like the idea, but others would rather stick to their Steam Deck.
Nonetheless, there are some gamers who would love to play the game on this console if the opportunity presented itself. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has not announced any upcoming ports of the like, and the main Twitter thread was just about a hypothetical situation.
The only Grand Theft Auto game that is available on the platform is The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which includes remastered ports of III, Vice City, and San Andreas.
