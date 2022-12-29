GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch: A beginner’s guide

The GTA Trilogy, its official name is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, is a game that some new gamers might get on the Nintendo Switch.

Although its reviews are quite bad, it is worth noting that some patches have made the game better for some people.

The FPS on the Nintendo Switch is usually around 30 FPS and is pretty stable at that level as of Patch 1.0.7.

If you already have this remaster and are curious about some beginner tips, then this guide should help explain some valuable information that will help you out.

Beginner tips for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch

San Andreas has the most features in it compared to III and Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

First off, there are three separate games that GTA Trilogy includes on the Nintendo Switch:

Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition

Some tips will apply to everything in the GTA Trilogy, but not all bits of advice will be relevant to the three remasters. For example, using Pay 'n' Spray removes your Wanted Level in all three games, but the ability to bail out of a moving vehicle is only relevant to Vice City and San Andreas.

The first beginner tip to mention is to play the games in the following order:

Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III is the most primitive of the three titles, whereas San Andreas has the most features. It makes sense to start with the least impressive game and finish with arguably the best title.

General tips for all three games in the GTA Trilogy

GTA III is one of the three games you might play in the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a quick list of tips applicable to all three games in the GTA Trilogy:

Save often: The Nintendo Switch port can crash, and you don't want to lose progress.

The Nintendo Switch port can crash, and you don't want to lose progress. Take advantage of the Quick Restarts for Missions: That's one of the main draws of the GTA Trilogy over the original three titles.

That's one of the main draws of the GTA Trilogy over the original three titles. Try to collect all collectibles in one go: It's not easy to remember which collectibles you got and which you didn't, but you can avoid that issue by collecting everything in one go.

It's not easy to remember which collectibles you got and which you didn't, but you can avoid that issue by collecting everything in one go. Handheld Mode works: You don't have to be stuck playing the game on a TV if you don't want to.

Of course, the aforementioned tip of using Pay 'n' Spray to get rid of any wanted level is relevant here, too.

Specific tips for each game in the GTA Trilogy

A screenshot of Vice City Definitive Edition on the Nintendo Switch (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some Grand Theft Auto III stuff to keep in mind in the Nintendo Switch port:

Complete Vehicle Missions ASAP: It will become very difficult to do so later on in the game when most gangs shoot at Claude upon seeing him.

It will become very difficult to do so later on in the game when most gangs shoot at Claude upon seeing him. Money isn't too important: There isn't much to use cash on in this game, with the primary use of it being relegated to missions and buying guns and ammo.

Here are some things about Vice City that beginners should know:

Unlocking the Final Mission: You need to complete all missions for at least seven Assets, one of which must be Print Works, and then beat the Cap the Collector mission.

You need to complete all missions for at least seven Assets, one of which must be Print Works, and then beat the Cap the Collector mission. Cone Crazy: Intentionally doing Cone Crazy as slowly as possible and beating the record several times by only a few seconds each time will help get you millions of dollars pretty quickly.

The following bits of advice are quite important for GTA San Andreas beginners on the Nintendo Switch:

Don't get all gang territories right away: There will be a mission that removes Grove Street's influence from Los Santos, so wait until you return to this island in the storyline.

There will be a mission that removes Grove Street's influence from Los Santos, so wait until you return to this island in the storyline. The collectibles in this game don't give you much unless you collect everything: Thus, it's advised that you try to collect everything if you plan on reaping any benefits related to collectibles in this game.

If there are specific things you're stuck on, always look up a guide to help clarify things for you.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Was GTA 5 your first Grand Theft Auto game? Yes No 0 votes