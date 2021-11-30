Full list of all Pay ‘N’ Spray locations in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has been well received by the GTA community. Despite certain aspects changing, like removing some music, players still feel very fond of the game.

Returning to the map has been very nostalgic for fans of the original title. At some point, gamers will decide to cause a bit of trouble, which will attract police attention. They will need to evade the police, and the Pay ‘N’ Spray’s in Vice City are the best way to do this.

Where can players find every Pay ‘N’ Spray in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

When GTA users need a quick getaway, they can search for police bribe icons around the map or just as easily find a paint shop to give their vehicle a different look.

Re-spraying a vehicle will fool the police who are looking for a different colored bike or car. It is very satisfying to deceive law enforcement in the GTA games.

Here is a list of locations where gamers will find the Pay ‘N’ Spray paint shops in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

Ocean Beach Vicepoint Viceport Little Haiti

Pay ‘N’ Spray shop locations in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

One of four locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are four Pay ‘N’ Spray locations dotted around the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition map, two on each larger island.

The closest paint shop location from where Tommy has his Ocean View Hotel room is just a couple of streets over, still located in Ocean Beach. The following site on the same island will come as the players head north to Vicepoint before turning off to the Leaf Links Golf Club.

On the other island, once users have reached it, the locations are easy to find. The first is in the south near the docks in Viceport. The final Pay ‘N’ Spray can be found in Little Haiti on the other side of the bridge from Leaf Links.

All shopfronts (Image via Sportskeeda)

Above are images of the shop-fronts and their district locations in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Hopefully, this will be of some help to GTA fans.

