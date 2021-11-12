GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: Cheats, system requirements, download guide, and more

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has finally been launched by Rockstar Games on all platforms and in all regions. The trilogy is a collection of remastered versions of the 3D Universe games - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

This article is concerned with the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, and it contains several details for the game.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: How to download, PC system requirements, cheats, and other details

Those who wish to play the Definitive Edition of Vice City must buy the entire trilogy. GTA 3 and San Andreas can be tried for free if players are subscribed with PlayStation Now (for the former) or Xbox Game Pass (for the latter). However. Vice City DE cannot be tried for free by any means as of now.

Players can buy and download the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy from the relevant stores of their respective platforms:

The games can be downloaded as soon as the purchase is made.

PC system requirements

The system requirements of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition on the PC are a bit higher than that of GTA 5. Here are the requirements as listed on the Rockstar Games Store:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit)

Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Processor/CPU: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300 Graphics Card/GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Storage space: 45 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit)

Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Processor/CPU: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics Card/GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Storage space: 45 GB available

GTA Vice City Cheats for PC

All cheats for the original GTA Vice City seem to be working on the remastered GTA games. Hence, players can try all the existing cheats in GTA Vice City DE:

Weapon Set 1 - THUGSTOOLS

- THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set 2 - PROFESSIONALTOOLS

- PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set 3 - NUTTERTOOLS

- NUTTERTOOLS Full Heath - ASPIRINE

- ASPIRINE Full Armor - PRECIOUSPROTECTION

- PRECIOUSPROTECTION Increase Wanted Level by 2 - YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Lower Wanted Level to 0 - LEAVEMEALONE

- LEAVEMEALONE Suicide - ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Speed Up Gameplay - ONSPEED

- ONSPEED Slow Down Gameplay - BOOOOOORING

- BOOOOOORING Quick Clock - LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Spawn Tank - PANZER

- PANZER Spawn Bloodring Banger - TRAVELINSTYLE

- TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - GETTHEREQUICKLY

- GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Sabre Turbo - GETTHEREFAST

- GETTHEREFAST Spawn Hotring Racer - GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Alt Hotring Racer - GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Hearse - THELASTRIDE

- THELASTRIDE Spawn Limo - ROCKANDROLLCAR

- ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Trashmaster - RUBBISHCAR

- RUBBISHCAR Spawn Caddie - BETTERTHANWALKING

- BETTERTHANWALKING Nearby Vehicles Explode - BIGBANG

- BIGBANG Road Rage - MIAMITRAFFIC

- MIAMITRAFFIC Pink Cars - AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Black Cars - IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Flying Vehicles - COMEFLYWITHME

- COMEFLYWITHME Handling Buff - GRIPISEVERYTHING

- GRIPISEVERYTHING All Traffic Lights Green - GREENLIGHT

- GREENLIGHT Amphibious Cars - SEAWAYS

- SEAWAYS Invisible Cars - WHEELSAREALLINEED

- WHEELSAREALLINEED Big Wheels - LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS Ricardo Skin - CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

- CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Lance Skin - LOOKLIKELANCE

- LOOKLIKELANCE Ken Skin - MYSONISALAWYER

- MYSONISALAWYER Hilary Skin - ILOOKLIKEHILARY

- ILOOKLIKEHILARY Jezz Skin - ROCKANDROLLMAN

- ROCKANDROLLMAN Dick Skin - WELOVEOURDICK

- WELOVEOURDICK Phil Skin - ONEARMEDBANDIT

- ONEARMEDBANDIT Sonny Skin - IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

- IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Mercedes Skin - FOXYLITTLETHING

- FOXYLITTLETHING Candy Suxxx Skin - IWANTBIGTITS

- IWANTBIGTITS Random Outfit - STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

- STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Riot - FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

- FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Hostile Pedestrians - NOBODYLIKESME

- NOBODYLIKESME Armed Pedestrians - OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

- OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Armed Female Pedestrians - CHICKSWITHGUNS

- CHICKSWITHGUNS Ladies' Man - FANNYMAGNET

- FANNYMAGNET Sunny Weather - ALOVELYDAY

- ALOVELYDAY Cloudy Weather - APLEASANTDAY

- APLEASANTDAY Very Cloudy Weather - ABITDRIEG

- ABITDRIEG Foggy Weather - CANTSEEATHING

- CANTSEEATHING Rainy Weather - CATSANDDOGS

- CATSANDDOGS Smoke a Cigarette - CERTAINDEATH

- CERTAINDEATH Fat Skin - DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

- DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Skinny Skin - PROGRAMMER

- PROGRAMMER Invincibility - YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

- YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE Buy All Properties - FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

- FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Mass Bike Spawn - FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

- FREEWAYFORANGELJOY Spawn Hunter - AMERICAHELICOPTER

- AMERICAHELICOPTER Spawn Aeroplane - FLYINGWAYS

A new and unique code has been found to be working on consoles. This is a Konami Easter egg code that enables the Big Head Mode. Here's the code for all consoles:

PlayStation - UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B.

- UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B. Xbox - UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A.

- UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A. Nintendo Switch - UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, O, X.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul