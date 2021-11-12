GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: Cheats, system requirements, download guide, and more

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has finally been launched by Rockstar Games on all platforms and in all regions. The trilogy is a collection of remastered versions of the 3D Universe games - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.
This article is concerned with the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, and it contains several details for the game.
GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: How to download, PC system requirements, cheats, and other details
Those who wish to play the Definitive Edition of Vice City must buy the entire trilogy. GTA 3 and San Andreas can be tried for free if players are subscribed with PlayStation Now (for the former) or Xbox Game Pass (for the latter). However. Vice City DE cannot be tried for free by any means as of now.
Players can buy and download the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy from the relevant stores of their respective platforms:
- PlayStation consoles (for PS4 and PS5) - PlayStation Store link.
- Xbox consoles (for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) - Microsoft Store link.
- Nintendo Switch - Nintendo eShop.
- PC - Rockstar Games Store.
The games can be downloaded as soon as the purchase is made.
PC system requirements
The system requirements of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition on the PC are a bit higher than that of GTA 5. Here are the requirements as listed on the Rockstar Games Store:
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit)
- RAM: 8 GB
- Processor/CPU: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300
- Graphics Card/GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
- Storage space: 45 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 (probably 64 Bit)
- RAM: 16 GB
- Processor/CPU: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Graphics Card/GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
- Storage space: 45 GB available
GTA Vice City Cheats for PC
All cheats for the original GTA Vice City seem to be working on the remastered GTA games. Hence, players can try all the existing cheats in GTA Vice City DE:
- Weapon Set 1 - THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set 2 - PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set 3 - NUTTERTOOLS
- Full Heath - ASPIRINE
- Full Armor - PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Increase Wanted Level by 2 - YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Lower Wanted Level to 0 - LEAVEMEALONE
- Suicide - ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Speed Up Gameplay - ONSPEED
- Slow Down Gameplay - BOOOOOORING
- Quick Clock - LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Spawn Tank - PANZER
- Spawn Bloodring Banger - TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Sabre Turbo - GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer - GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer - GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hearse - THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Limo - ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Trashmaster - RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie - BETTERTHANWALKING
- Nearby Vehicles Explode - BIGBANG
- Road Rage - MIAMITRAFFIC
- Pink Cars - AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Black Cars - IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Flying Vehicles - COMEFLYWITHME
- Handling Buff - GRIPISEVERYTHING
- All Traffic Lights Green - GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious Cars - SEAWAYS
- Invisible Cars - WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Big Wheels - LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Ricardo Skin - CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Lance Skin - LOOKLIKELANCE
- Ken Skin - MYSONISALAWYER
- Hilary Skin - ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Jezz Skin - ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Dick Skin - WELOVEOURDICK
- Phil Skin - ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Sonny Skin - IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Mercedes Skin - FOXYLITTLETHING
- Candy Suxxx Skin - IWANTBIGTITS
- Random Outfit - STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Riot - FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Hostile Pedestrians - NOBODYLIKESME
- Armed Pedestrians - OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Armed Female Pedestrians - CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Ladies' Man - FANNYMAGNET
- Sunny Weather - ALOVELYDAY
- Cloudy Weather - APLEASANTDAY
- Very Cloudy Weather - ABITDRIEG
- Foggy Weather - CANTSEEATHING
- Rainy Weather - CATSANDDOGS
- Smoke a Cigarette - CERTAINDEATH
- Fat Skin - DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Skinny Skin - PROGRAMMER
- Invincibility - YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
- Buy All Properties - FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Mass Bike Spawn - FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
- Spawn Hunter - AMERICAHELICOPTER
- Spawn Aeroplane - FLYINGWAYS
A new and unique code has been found to be working on consoles. This is a Konami Easter egg code that enables the Big Head Mode. Here's the code for all consoles:
- PlayStation - UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, A, B.
- Xbox - UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A.
- Nintendo Switch - UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, O, X.