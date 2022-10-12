5 tips to know before starting the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is a popular remaster in the gaming community. Despite initial criticism, fans continue to enjoy it due to their nostalgia for older classic games. Apart from minor graphical and gameplay changes, all three games retain their original properties.

Although fans have played these games numerous times, there are some tricks, hidden features, and items that players may overlook. These tricks are not explicitly stated in the game, leaving players to discover them on their own.

This article contains five tips for gamers to know before playing GTA Trilogy.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Listings are not in any order.

5 secret GTA Trilogy tips to know before playing the game

1) Hidden weapons and armor

Starting a new game can be difficult because most games do not provide many tools and weapons upon starting. However, Rockstar has hidden weapons in their games that can be useful to players if they find them.

In GTA 3, an AK-47 gun, body armor, and health pack can be found behind Momma's Restaurante in Saint Mark's district in Portland. A submachine gun and body armor can be found behind the Pay 'n' Spray auto shop on Ocean Beach in Vice City, while in San Andreas, a pistol, machine pistol, micro SMG, and body armor can all be found near Carl Johnson's (CJ) house on Grove Street.

These items cannot be purchased at the start of the game, so finding them for free at this point is extremely beneficial for the players.

2) Easy money

Along with weapons, making money is a difficult task. GTA 3 features a lot of arcade-style gameplay elements and gives players free money just to destroy vehicles. Players can roam the streets, hitting any vehicle for a small amount of money. Surprisingly, blowing up the cars gets the players more money.

In Vice City, players can purchase the Malibu Club to generate a consistent amount of money. The nightclub costs $120,000 to purchase and generates up to $10,000 per day.

In San Andreas, crack dealer NPCs can be found wandering the streets of Los Santos. Killing them can earn gamers up to $2000. While the amount appears to be significantly less in comparison to recent games, in San Andreas, $2000 was sufficient to purchase a variety of items.

3) Gang warfare

Gang rivalries are prominent in GTA games. In San Andreas, players can engage in gang battles between the Ballas and Grove Street Families. Capturing a significant portion of Balla's territory is critical to progressing in the game. It also contributes to Grove Street Families' gang strength and reputation.

In GTA 3, gangs turn against Claude after completing certain missions. The Leone Crime Family and the Yakuza gang, who once provided missions to Claude, turned against him for "betraying" them. Other gangs, such as the Triads, Diablos, Forelli Brothers, and others, attack Claude whenever he is near their territory.

4) Get a 2-star wanted level before rampage missions

There are several rampage missions in GTA 3 and Vice City. While the majority of them are simple to complete, vehicle rampage missions are a little more difficult as NPCs and vehicles disappear from the streets as soon as players start shooting recklessly.

To overcome this issue, players can obtain a 2-star wanted level before beginning the missions. This will alert the cops, who will show up perpetually, providing players with vehicles to blow up.

5) Fire immunity

Many players are unaware, but Tommy and CJ can achieve fire immunity in the game. Firefighter jobs are available in GTA Vice City and San Andreas as side missions. They provide players with petty cash and amazing rewards upon completion. When Tommy and CJ reach level 12, they become immune to fire damage. This new ability can be beneficial to players, especially during difficult missions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes