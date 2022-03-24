GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Definitive Edition of GTA 3 is a remastered variant of the original game, updated with modern visuals and adapted for modern hardware. The gameplay remains exactly the same, so most of the cheats from the original title also work in this remaster.

Out of all three games in the remastered Trilogy, the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto 3 is considered the most stable. The game has been remastered for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

This article lists every single cheat for the game on all these platforms.

List of all cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch

First and foremost, players must create a backup of all save files before utilizing any of the below-mentioned cheat codes. This is because there is a possibility of getting in-game save files corrupted while employing cheats.

Players should also keep in mind that the "Pedestrians riot" cheat is permanent. Once it is turned on, it will remain in effect on the save file and cannot be turned off. This is also applicable to similar riot cheats like the "Pedestrians attack Claude."

Another thing to remember before using cheat codes is that once it is activated, the game stops registering any achievements. To be on the safe side, players who hunt for achievements should avoid using cheat codes, at least until they have collected their desired achievements.

PC cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Flying cars CHITTYCHITTYBB Armed pedestrians WEAPONSFORALL Pedestrians riot ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Pedestrians attack Claude NOBODYLIKESME All weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS Get $250,000 IFIWEREARICHMAN Full armor TORTOISE Full health GESUNDHEIT Light clouds SKINCANCERFORME Overcast weather ILIKESCOTLAND Stormy weather ILOVESCOTLAND Foggy weather PEASOUP Explode all cars BANGBANGBANG Change character skin ILIKEDRESSINGUP Better handling CORNERSLIKEMAD Spawn Rhino GIVEUSATANK Slow motion BOOOOORING Fast motion TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Speed up time MADWEATHER Invisible cars ANICESETOFWHEELS Gore Mode NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Lower wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE Raise wanted level MOREPOLICEPLEASE

PlayStation cheats (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Konami code ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, CIRCLE, X Flying cars →, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1 Armed pedestrians R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians riot ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Pedestrians attack Claude ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 Pedestrians attack each other ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ All weapons R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Get $250,000 R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full armor R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full health R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Clear weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE Overcast weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE Foggy weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X Explode all cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ← Change character skin →, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, → Better handling R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE Spawn Rhino CIRCLE (x6), R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Slow motion TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2 Fast motion TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2 Invisible cars L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE Gore Mode SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X

Xbox cheats (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Konami code ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, B, A Flying cars →, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1 Armed pedestrians R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians riot ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Pedestrians attack Claude ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 Pedestrians attack each other ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ All weapons RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Get $250,000 R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full armor R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full health R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Clear weather LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Overcast weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE Foggy weather L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE Explode all cars L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ← Change character skin →, ↓, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ↑, ←, ↓, → Better handling R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE Spawn Rhino CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Slow motion TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2 Fast motion TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2 Invisible cars L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE Gore Mode SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X

Nintendo Switch cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Konami code UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RIGHT, LEFT RIGHT, A, B Flying cars RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R Armed pedestrians ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN Pedestrians riot DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, ZL, L Pedestrians attack DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, L, ZL All weapons R(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Get $250,000 R(2X), L(2X), LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full armor R(2X), L, ZL, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Full health R(2X), L, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Slight fog L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, Y Moderate fog L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, A Dense fog L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, B Sunny weather L, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, X Lower wanted level R(2X), L, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Raise wanted level ZR(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Explode all cars ZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L Change character skin RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT Better handling R, L, ZR, L, LEFT, R(2X), X Fast-forward gameplay X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR Spawn Rhino B(6X), R, ZL, L, X, A, X

There are plenty of missing cheats in the Definitive Edition that were present in the original game. However, there's also a new cheat code in each of the three Definitive Edition games. This is the Konami code, a common cheat seen on numerous console games. This code is exclusive to the consoles and does not work on PCs.

Using this cheat will enlarge the heads of Claude as well as all the in-game NPCs. This code appears quite funny, but it eases gameplay considerably. Players can get headshots quite easily, thanks to this cheat.

Some cheats may vary depending on the platform, as not all cheats are applicable everywhere.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh