GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Definitive Edition of GTA 3 is a remastered variant of the original game, updated with modern visuals and adapted for modern hardware. The gameplay remains exactly the same, so most of the cheats from the original title also work in this remaster.
Out of all three games in the remastered Trilogy, the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto 3 is considered the most stable. The game has been remastered for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
This article lists every single cheat for the game on all these platforms.
List of all cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch
First and foremost, players must create a backup of all save files before utilizing any of the below-mentioned cheat codes. This is because there is a possibility of getting in-game save files corrupted while employing cheats.
Players should also keep in mind that the "Pedestrians riot" cheat is permanent. Once it is turned on, it will remain in effect on the save file and cannot be turned off. This is also applicable to similar riot cheats like the "Pedestrians attack Claude."
Another thing to remember before using cheat codes is that once it is activated, the game stops registering any achievements. To be on the safe side, players who hunt for achievements should avoid using cheat codes, at least until they have collected their desired achievements.
PC cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition
PlayStation cheats (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) for GTA 3 Definitive Edition
Xbox cheats (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) for GTA 3 Definitive Edition
Nintendo Switch cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition
There are plenty of missing cheats in the Definitive Edition that were present in the original game. However, there's also a new cheat code in each of the three Definitive Edition games. This is the Konami code, a common cheat seen on numerous console games. This code is exclusive to the consoles and does not work on PCs.
Using this cheat will enlarge the heads of Claude as well as all the in-game NPCs. This code appears quite funny, but it eases gameplay considerably. Players can get headshots quite easily, thanks to this cheat.
Some cheats may vary depending on the platform, as not all cheats are applicable everywhere.