×
Create
Notifications

GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Definitive Edition of the game has fewer cheats than the original game (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Definitive Edition of the game has fewer cheats than the original game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 24, 2022 04:36 AM IST
Feature

The Definitive Edition of GTA 3 is a remastered variant of the original game, updated with modern visuals and adapted for modern hardware. The gameplay remains exactly the same, so most of the cheats from the original title also work in this remaster.

Out of all three games in the remastered Trilogy, the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto 3 is considered the most stable. The game has been remastered for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

This article lists every single cheat for the game on all these platforms.

List of all cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch

First and foremost, players must create a backup of all save files before utilizing any of the below-mentioned cheat codes. This is because there is a possibility of getting in-game save files corrupted while employing cheats.

Players should also keep in mind that the "Pedestrians riot" cheat is permanent. Once it is turned on, it will remain in effect on the save file and cannot be turned off. This is also applicable to similar riot cheats like the "Pedestrians attack Claude."

Another thing to remember before using cheat codes is that once it is activated, the game stops registering any achievements. To be on the safe side, players who hunt for achievements should avoid using cheat codes, at least until they have collected their desired achievements.

PC cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Flying carsCHITTYCHITTYBB
Armed pedestriansWEAPONSFORALL
Pedestrians riotITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Pedestrians attack ClaudeNOBODYLIKESME
All weaponsGUNSGUNSGUNS
Get $250,000IFIWEREARICHMAN
Full armorTORTOISE
Full healthGESUNDHEIT
Light cloudsSKINCANCERFORME
Overcast weatherILIKESCOTLAND
Stormy weatherILOVESCOTLAND
Foggy weatherPEASOUP
Explode all carsBANGBANGBANG
Change character skinILIKEDRESSINGUP
Better handlingCORNERSLIKEMAD
Spawn RhinoGIVEUSATANK
Slow motionBOOOOORING
Fast motionTIMEFLIESWHENYOU
Speed up timeMADWEATHER
Invisible carsANICESETOFWHEELS
Gore ModeNASTYLIMBSCHEAT
Lower wanted levelNOPOLICEPLEASE
Raise wanted levelMOREPOLICEPLEASE

PlayStation cheats (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Konami code↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, CIRCLE, X
Flying cars→, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1
Armed pedestriansR2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓
Pedestrians riot↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
Pedestrians attack Claude↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
Pedestrians attack each other↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓
All weaponsR2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Get $250,000R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Full armorR2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Full healthR2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Clear weatherL1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE
Overcast weatherL1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE
Foggy weatherL1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
Explode all carsL2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←
Change character skin→, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, →
Better handlingR1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE
Spawn RhinoCIRCLE (x6), R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Slow motionTRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2
Fast motionTRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2
Invisible carsL1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE
Gore ModeSQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X

Xbox cheats (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Konami code↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, B, A
Flying cars→, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1
Armed pedestriansR2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓
Pedestrians riot↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
Pedestrians attack Claude↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
Pedestrians attack each other↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓
All weaponsRT, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Get $250,000R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Full armorR2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Full healthR2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
Clear weatherLB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
Overcast weatherL1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE
Foggy weatherL1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE
Explode all carsL2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←
Change character skin→, ↓, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ↑, ←, ↓, →
Better handlingR1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE
Spawn RhinoCIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
Slow motionTRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2
Fast motionTRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2
Invisible carsL1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE
Gore ModeSQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X

Nintendo Switch cheats for GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Konami codeUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RIGHT, LEFT RIGHT, A, B
Flying carsRIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, DOWN, L, R
Armed pedestriansZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, UP, DOWN
Pedestrians riotDOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
Pedestrians attackDOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
All weaponsR(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Get $250,000R(2X), L(2X), LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Full armorR(2X), L, ZL, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Full healthR(2X), L, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Slight fogL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, Y
Moderate fogL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, A
Dense fogL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, B
Sunny weatherL, ZL, R, R(2X), R, ZL, X
Lower wanted levelR(2X), L, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
Raise wanted levelZR(2X), L, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Explode all carsZL, ZR, L, R, ZL, ZR, X, Y, A, X, ZL, L
Change character skinRIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, L, ZL, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT
Better handlingR, L, ZR, L, LEFT, R(2X), X
Fast-forward gameplayX, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR
Spawn RhinoB(6X), R, ZL, L, X, A, X

There are plenty of missing cheats in the Definitive Edition that were present in the original game. However, there's also a new cheat code in each of the three Definitive Edition games. This is the Konami code, a common cheat seen on numerous console games. This code is exclusive to the consoles and does not work on PCs.

Using this cheat will enlarge the heads of Claude as well as all the in-game NPCs. This code appears quite funny, but it eases gameplay considerably. Players can get headshots quite easily, thanks to this cheat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Some cheats may vary depending on the platform, as not all cheats are applicable everywhere.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी