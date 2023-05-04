How to play Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions in GTA Online for 1.5x bonuses this week (May 4 to May 10)

The new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online event week is live and will be active through May 10, 2023. As part of this event week, bonus payouts are attached to several missions and game modes, which players can take advantage of all week long. The Air Freight Cargo Sell missions are a part of it and will be giving out 1.5x the usual amount of money and RP upon successful completion.

However, there are a few prerequisites before one can play these missions, which some might not be familiar with. Thus, here is how to play Air Freight Cargo Sell missions in GTA Online for bonus rewards.

GTA Online guide: How to play Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions for 1.5x money and RP

The first mandatory requirement for playing Air Freight Cargo Sell missions is to own a Hangar in GTA Online. You can purchase a Hangar from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, with Fort Zancudo being one of the most popular choices.

Once that is done, head towards the Hangar office and access the computer to source crates. Here are all the items that you can source for your Hangar:

Narcotics

Jewelry and Gemstones

Tobacco and Alcohol

Counterfeit Goods

Art and Antiques

Chemicals

Medical Supplies

Animal Materials

Sourcing missions are of various types and can be a little challenging. However, once items have been sourced, you can start the Air Freight Cargo Sell missions by accessing the Hangar office computer. These missions are of different types as well and are randomly assigned.

The basic premise of these GTA Online missions is the transportation of the sourced items. There is a limit of 50 crates for each kind of item, which can be sold separately or all at once. Different missions assign different types of aircraft and pose a unique challenge.

Here are the descriptions of the different types of Air Freight Cargo Sell missions:

1) Havok

You will have to deliver packages using the Nagasaki Havok Helicopter. The delivery locations are usually tight spaces, but Havok is designed to work in such areas. Hence, you shouldn't have much trouble with this mission.

2) Bombushka

The Bombushka Sell mission requires two players. The objective is the same; however, there will be multiple delivery locations far apart, which can be a little challenging.

3) Skylift

The Skylift Sell mission is one of the easiest ones available as there is only one delivery to be made. Unfortunately, the speed of this GTA Online helicopter is quite slow.

4) Cargobob

The Cargobob Sell mission is similar to the Skylift mission, the only difference being that you must deliver two containers. Additionally, only one can be carried per trip.

5) Hunter

This mission has multiple drop-offs, and you must eliminate enemies in the drop zone. Since the FH-1 Hunter is weaponized, this task should be easy.

6) Alpha Z1

Alpha Z1 deliveries are quite straightforward and require you to fly the plane through yellow markers at different locations on GTA Online's map.

7) Seabreeze

Seabreeze Sell missions also have multiple drop-off locations and are quite simple to complete.

8) Mogul

This is the most challenging Sell mission in this category, as multiple pursuers will try to take out your plane. This can make the task very difficult to complete.

Through May 10, 2023, those who successfully complete any of these missions will get 1.5x the in-game cash and RP as part of the new GTA Online weekly update.

