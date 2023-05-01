All 100 locations of GTA Online Action Figures after The Last Dose update

There are endless ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While some of the most popular methods involve illegal businesses and DLC missions, racking up collectibles is one of the easiest ways to generate money in the game. Action Figures fall under this category, and there are a total of 100 figurines scattered across the map of Los Santos and Blaides ne County, unmarked.
Collecting all of these items not only rewards players with GTA Online cash and RP, but also provides some exclusive apparel and hairstyles.
All 100 locations where players can find Action Figures in GTA Online after The Last Dose update
Here is a list of all 100 Action Figure locations in GTA Online:
- Elysian Island - 1) Pier 400 office, 2) Bugstars warehouse
- Los Santos Naval Port - Security Checkpoint booth
- Murrieta Oil Field - 1) Inside the broken down in an old warehouse, 2) In a cement pipe behind a warehouse
- Los Santos International Airport - 1) Locker inside Devin Weston's hangar, 2) Von Crastenburg hotel sign
- Cypress Flats - Garage door near Ammu-Nation
- Rancho - 1) Base of one of the Rancho Towers, 2) Restroom sink
- Davis - LTD Gasoline station office
- Strawberry - 1) Chop's doghouse at Lamar's house, 2) Hobo slum under the freeway
- Textile City - Simmet Alley
- La Mesa - Bulldozer trough in Los Santos Storm Drain
- El Burro Heights - Shelf inside a Fire Station
- Mirror Park - Public restroom
- Downtown - Maintenance tunnel near Pillbox North station tracks
- Burton Station - On a bench
- Pillbox Hill - Arrow sculpture in Arcadia Business Centre
- Maze Bank Tower - Plaza fountain
- Little Seoul - LTD Gasoline station office
- Vespucci Canals - 1) Base of the billboard close to the canals, 2) Located on a step for boarding vehicles
- Vespucci Beach - Shark sculpture's mouth
- Del Perro Pier - inside a bin at Pleasure Pier
- Del Perro Beach - Lifeguard tower
- Del Perro Plaza - upper floor of Up-N-Atom Burger
- Hill Valley Cemetary - Next to a gravestone
- Burton - In an alleyway
- Lake Vinewood - On the lake's intake tower
- Lake Vinewood Estates - Next to a pool inside a mansion
- Downtown Vinewood - Apartment entrance stairs
- West Vinewood - 1) Hardcore Comic store sign, 2) House on Milton Road
- East Vinewood - 1) Lost MC clubhouse garage, 2) Maintenance tunnel east entrance
- Vinewood Hills - 1) Vinewood dog exercise park, 2) Arthur Pass Trails juice stand
- Vinewood Bowl - One of the benches
- Vinewood Sign - Letter N
- Rockford Hills - 1) Trailer near Richards Majestic Building, 2) Tennis court of Steele Way mansion
- Richman - 1) Grotto inside Playboy mansion-style house, 2) Inside a mansion north of Playboy mansion
- Richman Glenn - Lamp at Parsons Rehabilitation Center
- Los Santos Golf Club - 6th hole tee box
- Pacific Bluffs - Kortz Center sculpture
- La Fuente Blanca - Bar by a mansion pool
- Land Act Dam - Behind electrical boxes
- NOOSE headquarters - Sign next to the entrance
- Tatavium Mountains - 24/7 Truckstop office
- San Chianski Mountain Range - 1) Power Station control tower, 2) Train car repair shed, 3)Quarry office
- Grand Senora Desert - 1) Box shelf south of Redwood Lights Track, 2) Airport graveyard, 3)inside plane wreckage
- Great Chapparal - 1) Cherry Pie Farm, 2) Abandoned Mine entrance, 3) Hill Valley Church
- Tongva Valley - White Water Activity Center kayak
- Pacific Bluffs Country Club - Bar close to the pool
- Chumash - 1) Rob's Liquor Store office, 2) 24/7 Store bin
- North Chumash - Outside portable toilets
- Route 68 - RON Gas Station ice Machine
- Marlowe Vineyards - Front entrance
- Fort Zancudo - 1) Jet statue, 2) Rubbish skip beside the base
- Zancudo Treatment Works - Oxidation ponds
- Harmony - 1) On a trailer, 2) Los Santos Customs office
- Bolingbroke penitentiary - Northeast guard tower
- Sandy Shores - 1) House in the northern portion, 2) Liquor Ace office, 3) On a boat, 4)outside Beam Me Up
- Stab City - Outdoor toilet
- Paleto Bay - 1) Big skip close to a house, 2) Clucking Bell Farms delivery bay
- Paleto Forest - 1) Lumberjack statue, 2) Paleto Forest Sawmill bin
- Paleto Cove - Shed on one of the islands
- Mount Chilliad - 1) Altruist camp cave, 2) Tunnel below Mt Chilliad, 3) Braddock Farm
- Procopio Beach - 1) Drainage tunnel, 2) Homeless tent city
- Galilee - Outside the abandoned warehouse
- Grapeseed - 1) Raine vending machine, 2) O'Neil Ranch barn, 3) Maude's trailer
- El Gordo Lighthouse - Inside doghouse
- Catfish View - Wooden post
- Humane Labs - Letter U of the front entrance sign
GTA Online players are rewarded with $150,000 and 100,000 RP once they collect all Action Figures in the game. This is undoubtedly one of the easiest and quickest ways to make money. Additionally, GTA players get a special Impotent Rage outfit and hairstyle, along with a few action figures to display in their Diamond Casino and Resort Penthouse.
Poll : How many action figures do you have right now?
Less than 50
More than 50
0 votes