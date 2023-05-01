All 100 locations of GTA Online Action Figures after The Last Dose update

There are endless ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While some of the most popular methods involve illegal businesses and DLC missions, racking up collectibles is one of the easiest ways to generate money in the game. Action Figures fall under this category, and there are a total of 100 figurines scattered across the map of Los Santos and Blaides ne County, unmarked.

Collecting all of these items not only rewards players with GTA Online cash and RP, but also provides some exclusive apparel and hairstyles.

All 100 locations where players can find Action Figures in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

All Action Figure locations in GTA Online (Image via GTAWiki)

Here is a list of all 100 Action Figure locations in GTA Online:

Elysian Island - 1) Pier 400 office, 2) Bugstars warehouse

- 1) Pier 400 office, 2) Bugstars warehouse Los Santos Naval Port - Security Checkpoint booth

- Security Checkpoint booth Murrieta Oil Field - 1) Inside the broken down in an old warehouse, 2) In a cement pipe behind a warehouse

- 1) Inside the broken down in an old warehouse, 2) In a cement pipe behind a warehouse Los Santos International Airport - 1) Locker inside Devin Weston's hangar, 2) Von Crastenburg hotel sign

- 1) Locker inside Devin Weston's hangar, 2) Von Crastenburg hotel sign Cypress Flats - Garage door near Ammu-Nation

- Garage door near Ammu-Nation Rancho - 1) Base of one of the Rancho Towers, 2) Restroom sink

- 1) Base of one of the Rancho Towers, 2) Restroom sink Davis - LTD Gasoline station office

- LTD Gasoline station office Strawberry - 1) Chop's doghouse at Lamar's house, 2) Hobo slum under the freeway

- 1) Chop's doghouse at Lamar's house, 2) Hobo slum under the freeway Textile City - Simmet Alley

- Simmet Alley La Mesa - Bulldozer trough in Los Santos Storm Drain

- Bulldozer trough in Los Santos Storm Drain El Burro Heights - Shelf inside a Fire Station

- Shelf inside a Fire Station Mirror Park - Public restroom

- Public restroom Downtown - Maintenance tunnel near Pillbox North station tracks

- Maintenance tunnel near Pillbox North station tracks Burton Station - On a bench

- On a bench Pillbox Hill - Arrow sculpture in Arcadia Business Centre

- Arrow sculpture in Arcadia Business Centre Maze Bank Tower - Plaza fountain

- Plaza fountain Little Seoul - LTD Gasoline station office

- LTD Gasoline station office Vespucci Canals - 1) Base of the billboard close to the canals, 2) Located on a step for boarding vehicles

- 1) Base of the billboard close to the canals, 2) Located on a step for boarding vehicles Vespucci Beach - Shark sculpture's mouth

- Shark sculpture's mouth Del Perro Pier - inside a bin at Pleasure Pier

- inside a bin at Pleasure Pier Del Perro Beach - Lifeguard tower

- Lifeguard tower Del Perro Plaza - upper floor of Up-N-Atom Burger

- upper floor of Up-N-Atom Burger Hill Valley Cemetary - Next to a gravestone

- Next to a gravestone Burton - In an alleyway

- In an alleyway Lake Vinewood - On the lake's intake tower

- On the lake's intake tower Lake Vinewood Estates - Next to a pool inside a mansion

- Next to a pool inside a mansion Downtown Vinewood - Apartment entrance stairs

- Apartment entrance stairs West Vinewood - 1) Hardcore Comic store sign, 2) House on Milton Road

- 1) Hardcore Comic store sign, 2) House on Milton Road East Vinewood - 1) Lost MC clubhouse garage, 2) Maintenance tunnel east entrance

- 1) Lost MC clubhouse garage, 2) Maintenance tunnel east entrance Vinewood Hills - 1) Vinewood dog exercise park, 2) Arthur Pass Trails juice stand

- 1) Vinewood dog exercise park, 2) Arthur Pass Trails juice stand Vinewood Bowl - One of the benches

- One of the benches Vinewood Sign - Letter N

- Letter N Rockford Hills - 1) Trailer near Richards Majestic Building, 2) Tennis court of Steele Way mansion

- 1) Trailer near Richards Majestic Building, 2) Tennis court of Steele Way mansion Richman - 1) Grotto inside Playboy mansion-style house, 2) Inside a mansion north of Playboy mansion

- 1) Grotto inside Playboy mansion-style house, 2) Inside a mansion north of Playboy mansion Richman Glenn - Lamp at Parsons Rehabilitation Center

- Lamp at Parsons Rehabilitation Center Los Santos Golf Club - 6th hole tee box

- 6th hole tee box Pacific Bluffs - Kortz Center sculpture

- Kortz Center sculpture La Fuente Blanca - Bar by a mansion pool

- Bar by a mansion pool Land Act Dam - Behind electrical boxes

- Behind electrical boxes NOOSE headquarters - Sign next to the entrance

- Sign next to the entrance Tatavium Mountains - 24/7 Truckstop office

- 24/7 Truckstop office San Chianski Mountain Range - 1) Power Station control tower, 2) Train car repair shed, 3)Quarry office

- 1) Power Station control tower, 2) Train car repair shed, 3)Quarry office Grand Senora Desert - 1) Box shelf south of Redwood Lights Track, 2) Airport graveyard, 3)inside plane wreckage

- 1) Box shelf south of Redwood Lights Track, 2) Airport graveyard, 3)inside plane wreckage Great Chapparal - 1) Cherry Pie Farm, 2) Abandoned Mine entrance, 3) Hill Valley Church

- 1) Cherry Pie Farm, 2) Abandoned Mine entrance, 3) Hill Valley Church Tongva Valley - White Water Activity Center kayak

- White Water Activity Center kayak Pacific Bluffs Country Club - Bar close to the pool

- Bar close to the pool Chumash - 1) Rob's Liquor Store office, 2) 24/7 Store bin

- 1) Rob's Liquor Store office, 2) 24/7 Store bin North Chumash - Outside portable toilets

- Outside portable toilets Route 68 - RON Gas Station ice Machine

- RON Gas Station ice Machine Marlowe Vineyards - Front entrance

- Front entrance Fort Zancudo - 1) Jet statue, 2) Rubbish skip beside the base

- 1) Jet statue, 2) Rubbish skip beside the base Zancudo Treatment Works - Oxidation ponds

- Oxidation ponds Harmony - 1) On a trailer, 2) Los Santos Customs office

- 1) On a trailer, 2) Los Santos Customs office Bolingbroke penitentiary - Northeast guard tower

- Northeast guard tower Sandy Shores - 1) House in the northern portion, 2) Liquor Ace office, 3) On a boat, 4)outside Beam Me Up

- 1) House in the northern portion, 2) Liquor Ace office, 3) On a boat, 4)outside Beam Me Up Stab City - Outdoor toilet

- Outdoor toilet Paleto Bay - 1) Big skip close to a house, 2) Clucking Bell Farms delivery bay

- 1) Big skip close to a house, 2) Clucking Bell Farms delivery bay Paleto Forest - 1) Lumberjack statue, 2) Paleto Forest Sawmill bin

- 1) Lumberjack statue, 2) Paleto Forest Sawmill bin Paleto Cove - Shed on one of the islands

- Shed on one of the islands Mount Chilliad - 1) Altruist camp cave, 2) Tunnel below Mt Chilliad, 3) Braddock Farm

- 1) Altruist camp cave, 2) Tunnel below Mt Chilliad, 3) Braddock Farm Procopio Beach - 1) Drainage tunnel, 2) Homeless tent city

- 1) Drainage tunnel, 2) Homeless tent city Galilee - Outside the abandoned warehouse

- Outside the abandoned warehouse Grapeseed - 1) Raine vending machine, 2) O'Neil Ranch barn, 3) Maude's trailer

- 1) Raine vending machine, 2) O'Neil Ranch barn, 3) Maude's trailer El Gordo Lighthouse - Inside doghouse

- Inside doghouse Catfish View - Wooden post

- Wooden post Humane Labs - Letter U of the front entrance sign

GTA Online players are rewarded with $150,000 and 100,000 RP once they collect all Action Figures in the game. This is undoubtedly one of the easiest and quickest ways to make money. Additionally, GTA players get a special Impotent Rage outfit and hairstyle, along with a few action figures to display in their Diamond Casino and Resort Penthouse.

