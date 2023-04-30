Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a huge catalog of cars ranging from luxury to military vehicles. While the performance of most in-game cars should keep their owners happy, those who feel unsatisfied can get back a portion of their investment. Not only can players sell cars they own, but they can also sell vehicles stolen off the street.

That said, there are certain conditions regarding the amount one can get for selling a car. Additionally, not all cars can be sold even if they have been bought.

Here is how to sell cars in GTA Online in 2023 post The Last Dose update.

GTA Online guide: How to sell cars in 2023 post The Last Dose update

To sell a car in GTA Online in 2023, you must drive into any of the Los Santos Customs outlets with the car you want to sell. Here is a list of all Los Santos Customs locations in GTA Online:

Carcer Way in Burton

Popular Street in La Mesa

Greenwich Parkway at Los Santos International Airport

Route 68 in Harmony (Blaine County)

Alternatively, you can set up a waypoint for the nearest Los Santos Customs via the Interaction Menu. Here is how you can open this menu on different platforms:

PC - Press "M" on the keyboard

- Press "M" on the keyboard PlayStation 4 and 5 - Hold the touchpad

5 - Hold the touchpad Xbox One and Series X/S - Hold the View button

To set up the waypoint, follow the instructions below:

Step 1 - Open the Interaction menu

- Open the Interaction menu Step 2 - Select "Quick GPS"

- Select "Quick GPS" Step 3 - Switch to "Mod Shop"

- Switch to "Mod Shop" Step 4 - Press the button prompt to set the waypoint

LS Customs selling page (Image via YouTube/GrubMagnet Gaming)

Once inside a Los Santos Customs outlet, scroll past several customization categories and select the "Sell" option. You will now be able to see the resale value of your car. This amount is 60% of the original price tag for the purchased cars, which increases a bit more if upgrades have been installed.

For instance, let's take a look at the Off-Road car Karin Boor. It was added post The Last Dose update and costs $1,280,000. Its resale value is $768,000, which climbs to $935,440 after complete customization.

When it comes to stolen cars, the resale value depends on factors like their condition, category, and more. However, not all cars can be sold in GTA Online, regardless of whether they have been bought or stolen. This is mostly seen in vehicles with special abilities.

For example, the Ruiner 2000 costs $3,750,000 but cannot be sold. Additionally, some stolen vehicles are considered too highly valued to be sold. There is also a daily limit to the number of vehicles a player can sell.

Poll : 0 votes