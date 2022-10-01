Why the Hangar is worth buying in GTA Online (and which one is the best to get)

The Hangar is an underrated property that's worth buying in GTA Online for a number of reasons. It occasionally gets discounts via weekly updates, which is the best time to purchase it.

Before buying a Hangar, it's important to take a look at why it's worth getting and its potential downsides. Players who do wish to get the property should also get some advice on the best location for it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ability to spawn aircraft in the open and other reasons why the Hangar is worth purchasing in GTA Online

The interior of a Hangar in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some reasons why players should buy a Hangar in GTA Online:

It allows GTA Online players the ability to spawn aircraft in the open.

It can also store and customize aircraft.

Clearance to access Fort Zancudo without a Wanted Level (this only applies to the Fort Zancudo locations).

An additional way to make money.

A Hangar is a must-have for aviators who love to spend time with their planes or helicopters.

It is vital to mention that the Hangar isn't usually one of the first properties that a player buys in GTA Online. While its advantages are nice, new players are recommended to get Nightclubs, Offices, Clubhouses, and Bunkers before purchasing this property.

The only customization option that players should get for their Hangar is the workshop. It costs $1,150,000 by default but has one of the main draws of the property in GTA Online: aircraft customization.

All other customization options are either cosmetic or just filler Living Quarters. One should only buy them if they want to add extra flair to their Hangar.

Which is the best Hangar in the game?

The Fort Zancudo Hangars are unquestionably more useful than the LSIA ones (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are five possible locations for this property:

LSIA A17: $1,200,000

$1,200,000 LSIA 1: $1,525,000

$1,525,000 Fort Zancudo 3497: $2,085,000

$2,085,000 Fort Zancudo 3499: $2,650,000

$2,650,000 Fort Zancudo A2: $3,250,000

The Fort Zancudo options are significantly better than the LSIA ones for the following reasons:

They allow the player to enter Fort Zancudo without a Wanted Level.

Easy access to the P-996 LAZER for free.

Easy access to the Rhino for free.

These benefits are worth the extra cash that they cost. However, players still need to figure out which of the three choices is the best option. Here is a quick synopsis:

Fort Zancudo 3497: Cheapest option but is placed in a bit of an awkward spot.

Cheapest option but is placed in a bit of an awkward spot. Fort Zancudo 3499: Easiest to use, but further away from some notable points of interest.

Easiest to use, but further away from some notable points of interest. Fort Zancudo A2: More convenient than 3497 and is very close to the P-996 LAZERs, but it's the most expensive.

Ultimately, the Fort Zancudo 3499 is the best option. It's decently priced and is extremely easy to use when taking off and landing. However, the other two options are still viable if the player finds their advantages to be more valuable.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Do you regularly use planes or helicopters in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes so far