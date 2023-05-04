Create

 GTA Online weekly update for May 4-10, 2023, released

By Suyash Sahay
Modified May 04, 2023 10:33 GMT
The Last Dose Hard Mode event has new rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online that will run from May 4 through May 10, 2023. A fresh set of rewards are being offered for completing The Last Dose Hard Mode Event. Additionally, players can earn bonus payouts attached to game modes such as Turf Wars and Air Freight Cargo Sell missions, to name a few.

Those interested in cars can enjoy generous discounts on vehicles such as the Ubermacht SC1 and Vapid Flash GT for the entire week. Let's take a closer look at the details of GTA Online's new event week.

Bonus payout on Turf Wars, new rewards for Last Dose Hard Mode, and more with new GTA Online weekly update (May 4-10)

youtube-cover

2x Money and RP

  • Turf Wars Adversary Mode

1.5x Money and RP

  • Air Freight Cargo Sell missions
  • All First Dose missions
  • All Last Dose missions

The Last Dose Hard Mode Event was added with the previous Grand Theft Auto Online event week and offered various rewards for completing The Last Dose missions. They are available through May 17, 2023. Here is a list of all The Last Dose Hard Mode Event rewards:

  • Pink and Lime SC Coin wraps for completing the mission. This is an Intervention
  • Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans for completing the mission Unusual Suspects
  • Finish Checking In to get Black Wide Designer Jeans and VDG Cardigan
  • Micro SMG: Complete all Last Dose missions

New showroom cars and podium vehicle

youtube-cover

Diamond Casino and Resort Podium Vehicle

  • Pegassi Zentorno

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Ocelot Jugular - Win a Pursuit Race for four continuous real-life days

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Vapid Retinue
  • Declasse Impaler
  • Vapid Fash GT
  • Dinka Jester
  • Ubermacht Sentinel

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Grotti Visione
  • Ubermacht SC1

Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

  • Pegassi Weaponized Ignus HSW

Test Track Vehicles

  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT
  • Bravado Greenwood
  • Lampadati Furore GT

New Discounts for this week

Players can enjoy a generous discount of 30% on the following GTA Online commodities through May 10, 2023:

  • Western Company Rogue
  • Bravado Greenwood
  • Ubermacht SC1
  • Vapid Flash GT
  • Hangar properties (Upgrades included)

Additionally, the Issi Rally has once again been removed from GTA Online.

