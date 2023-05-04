 GTA Online weekly update for May 4-10, 2023, released

Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online that will run from May 4 through May 10, 2023. A fresh set of rewards are being offered for completing The Last Dose Hard Mode Event. Additionally, players can earn bonus payouts attached to game modes such as Turf Wars and Air Freight Cargo Sell missions, to name a few.

Those interested in cars can enjoy generous discounts on vehicles such as the Ubermacht SC1 and Vapid Flash GT for the entire week. Let's take a closer look at the details of GTA Online's new event week.

Bonus payout on Turf Wars, new rewards for Last Dose Hard Mode, and more with new GTA Online weekly update (May 4-10)

2x Money and RP

Turf Wars Adversary Mode

1.5x Money and RP

Air Freight Cargo Sell missions

All First Dose missions

All Last Dose missions

The Last Dose Hard Mode Event was added with the previous Grand Theft Auto Online event week and offered various rewards for completing The Last Dose missions. They are available through May 17, 2023. Here is a list of all The Last Dose Hard Mode Event rewards:

Pink and Lime SC Coin wraps for completing the mission. This is an Intervention

for completing the mission. This is an Intervention Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans for completing the mission Unusual Suspects

for completing the mission Unusual Suspects Finish Checking In to get Black Wide Designer Jeans and VDG Cardigan

Micro SMG: Complete all Last Dose missions

New showroom cars and podium vehicle

Diamond Casino and Resort Podium Vehicle

Pegassi Zentorno

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Ocelot Jugular - Win a Pursuit Race for four continuous real-life days

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Vapid Retinue

Declasse Impaler

Vapid Fash GT

Dinka Jester

Ubermacht Sentinel

Luxury Autos Showroom

Grotti Visione

Ubermacht SC1

Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus HSW

Test Track Vehicles

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Bravado Greenwood

Lampadati Furore GT

New Discounts for this week

Players can enjoy a generous discount of 30% on the following GTA Online commodities through May 10, 2023:

Western Company Rogue

Bravado Greenwood

Ubermacht SC1

Vapid Flash GT

Hangar properties (Upgrades included)

Additionally, the Issi Rally has once again been removed from GTA Online.

