 GTA Online weekly update for May 4-10, 2023, released

Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online that will run from May 4 through May 10, 2023. A fresh set of rewards are being offered for completing The Last Dose Hard Mode Event. Additionally, players can earn bonus payouts attached to game modes such as Turf Wars and Air Freight Cargo Sell missions, to name a few.
Those interested in cars can enjoy generous discounts on vehicles such as the Ubermacht SC1 and Vapid Flash GT for the entire week. Let's take a closer look at the details of GTA Online's new event week.
Bonus payout on Turf Wars, new rewards for Last Dose Hard Mode, and more with new GTA Online weekly update (May 4-10)
2x Money and RP
- Turf Wars Adversary Mode
1.5x Money and RP
- Air Freight Cargo Sell missions
- All First Dose missions
- All Last Dose missions
The Last Dose Hard Mode Event was added with the previous Grand Theft Auto Online event week and offered various rewards for completing The Last Dose missions. They are available through May 17, 2023. Here is a list of all The Last Dose Hard Mode Event rewards:
- Pink and Lime SC Coin wraps for completing the mission. This is an Intervention
- Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans for completing the mission Unusual Suspects
- Finish Checking In to get Black Wide Designer Jeans and VDG Cardigan
- Micro SMG: Complete all Last Dose missions
New showroom cars and podium vehicle
Diamond Casino and Resort Podium Vehicle
- Pegassi Zentorno
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Ocelot Jugular - Win a Pursuit Race for four continuous real-life days
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Vapid Retinue
- Declasse Impaler
- Vapid Fash GT
- Dinka Jester
- Ubermacht Sentinel
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Grotti Visione
- Ubermacht SC1
Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus HSW
Test Track Vehicles
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Bravado Greenwood
- Lampadati Furore GT
New Discounts for this week
Players can enjoy a generous discount of 30% on the following GTA Online commodities through May 10, 2023:
- Western Company Rogue
- Bravado Greenwood
- Ubermacht SC1
- Vapid Flash GT
- Hangar properties (Upgrades included)
Additionally, the Issi Rally has once again been removed from GTA Online.
