5 things to do in GTA Online when you have everything

When you have everything in GTA Online, it feels like there's nothing left to do. Most of the game is centered around grinding and buying items. Once players do that, they're often left wondering what's next for them in their playthrough. Thankfully, there are several activities for gamers to partake in if they wish to continue playing this game.

This guide will only include things you can do in GTA Online when you have everything. Putting the game down and playing something else is a viable option, but not one pertaining to this topic since some readers would be interested in in-game activities.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Hunting for awards, helping out, and more activities that GTA Online players can do when they have everything

1) Engage in dogfights

Aerial combat is pretty fun with a skilled opponent (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those who don't know, a dogfight is a battle between two aircraft. GTA Online has several good planes to use in PvP, and there's a case to be made that these types of bouts are some of the most fun fights in the game. These aircraft are the fastest vehicles in the game and tend to have diverse weaponry. Not only that, but skill is still relevant here (even with homing missiles) since smart players know how to evade them.

You have several good planes to choose from, such as the following:

B-11 Strikeforce

Hydra

LF-22 Starling

P-996 LAZER

GTA Online players can hop sessions and see if there is anybody game to have a good ole dogfight.

2) Help a new player out

New players would definitely appreciate your help (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you have everything in GTA Online, you might as well help other players out. Efficiency should no longer be relevant since you likely have enough money to buy whatever you want. However, there are plenty of new players who just started the game and have no idea what to do.

Some of them even get griefed, so you could have fun defending them. Alternatively, you could do some heists or other moneymaking activities with them so they can skip the boring early game.

3) Make a new character

You can do whatever you want with your new character (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players might miss the grind, so making a new character is an option for those who want to start all over again. Keep in mind that you will share the Rank and money as the original character you made if you make somebody new. Wealth is shared between the two accounts, but the Rank is only copied once.

This option is only viable to those that don't have too much money. Otherwise, you could buy everything from the get-go, eliminating the purpose of grinding again. It would be recommended that you waste most of your original character's money on useless things before making somebody new.

4) Customize some cars

An example of a basic build Initial D fans might enjoy (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has hundreds of cars, some of which have several great customization options worth trying. You can make some in-game vehicles look like similar automobiles from TV shows and movies or create something entirely unique to your creative desires.

This game has several garages for you to store whatever you customize. Likewise, you could always attend a car meet to show off your vehicles to other players. After all, anybody with everything they want in this game can easily spend their remaining money on sweet rides.

5) Hunt for every Award

An example of some Awards you could hunt for (Image via Rockstar Games)

Awards in GTA Online are basically like Achievements. They're not integral to the game, but some players feel accomplished for doing them. Some of the Awards also give you money for completing them in this game. That bonus isn't particularly useful for somebody who has everything, but it is still worth pointing out.

Once you get every Award in GTA Online, you can say you've beaten the game after owning everything else.

