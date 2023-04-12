Top 5 fun things to do in GTA Online when you're bored, ranked

It's easy to get bored in GTA Online when you've done everything you have ever wanted to accomplish. However, finding fun in this game is also pretty simple if you know where to look. Everybody has different tastes when it comes to enjoyment, so this listicle will highlight several methods to cure your boredom. Of course, if none of these suggestions work, you can always try to give GTA Online a break.

Not every game must be played for thousands of hours to be fun. If you do wish to continue playing this title and don't want to be bored, then try any of the following activities. They will be ranked from least interesting to most engaging.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

If you're bored in GTA Online, try one of these five things for fun

5) Watch TV or movies

Moorehead Rides Again can be amusing to watch (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has numerous movies and TV shows that a bored player can watch at any given time. This feature doesn't require the player to do much, meaning anybody can easily do it. Safehouses have TVs, while movies can be watched in cinemas.

Regardless of what you pick, you should be treated to something amusing for the next couple of minutes. On a related note, you can also look at security cameras to see what other nearby players might be doing.

4) Test out glitches

The glitch-hunting scene in GTA Online is deceptively big. There's always some new exploit being found, often tied to car duplications, God Mode, and other famous bugs. If you're bored and have nothing else important to do, you can always test out some YouTube video guide on how to utilize the latest glitches.

Just keep in mind that Rockstar Games often patches these exploits. Although one could get banned for abusing them, it's not uncommon to see many players get away scot-free with trying out these glitches if they don't overdo it.

3) Customize some vehicles

An example of a player changing the livery of their Willard Eudora (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most popular and fun things for GTA Online players to do is to customize their vehicles to their hearts' content. Most accessories or liveries you use won't change a car's performance, but a few things like suspension and spoilers do. Whether you just want some impressive eye candy or something to dominate races with, the choice is yours.

This can be costly, but a bored player might not mind it since they can have a ton of fun messing around with Los Santos Customs. Other properties like the Agency also have a unique workshop with some minor features exclusive to them, so check them out whenever you can.

2) Engage in PvP in a Public Session

Many players hate griefers in GTA Online, yet one reason why some people do these questionable actions is that they're bored. More honorable players would ask for permission to do some PvP, especially if it was something like a dogfight.

Regardless of how you approach this topic, GTA Online's PvP scene is alive and often full of somebody duking it out with other players in a Public Session. Some only stick to Invite Only Sessions, so they might forget the fun feeling of fighting other human beings.

Best of luck to you for not getting stomped in a humiliating fashion.

1) Take screenshots around the world

An example of a random screenshot made for fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Modern platforms include ways for players to take screenshots easily. GTA Online has a huge map, tons of customization features, and vehicles to use. It's easy just to sit back and have a chill session where you wander aimlessly in the game world while taking photos whenever you want.

GTA Online has some beautiful scenic environments. As a result, it's not uncommon to see Twitter users posting screenshots of the game. Some events also incentivize players to record their memories since they might have to wait a whole other year to see some content again.

For example, Halloween weather is only active around Halloween, just like how snow tends to only be around Christmas.

