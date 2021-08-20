5 things to do when the player is bored in GTA 5

GTA 5 is a massive single-player game with hundreds of hours of content, but it is understandable when a player gets bored with some of it.

Sometimes, a player has to think outside of the box. If the usual missions and whatnot bore the player, then they can always do one of these five things to cure some of their boredom. Everybody enjoys something different, so these five things should (hopefully) appeal to most players.

GTA 5 is an absolutely massive game, so these aren't the only things a player can do. That said, playing a game too much can make anybody bored. Other than just playing a non-GTA game, GTA 5 players do have several tools at their disposal for curing their boredom.

Five things to do when bored in GTA 5

#5 - Try out GTA RP

GTA RP has several popular characters to follow, as well (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

This is most relevant to PC players, but anybody with a copy of GTA 5 can try out GTA RP. Given how popular this sub-genre of GTA 5 goes, it can be as serious or over-the-top as the player wants.

It uses the same core physics as GTA 5, but several GTA RP servers add their own twist to spice up gameplay. RAGE and FiveM are some of the popular mods that have allowed GTA RP to thrive.

It's worth noting that GTA RP did allow GTA 5 to dominate the Twitch scene as the number one most watched game a while back.

#4 - Get back into GTA Online

GTA Online is still relevant (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anyone who has a copy of GTA 5 can easily play GTA Online, regardless of the console that they're on. It's similar to GTA RP in the sense that it's a multiplayer experience, except it's done on an official level and it's made by Rockstar Games.

Of course, the core gameplay is far more similar to GTA 5 than GTA RP is (for most servers). It recently had the Los Santos Tuners update, which released almost a dozen new cars, with an emphasis on races and cars in generals.

#3 - Play like a civilian

Just because the player is playing as a ruthless killer, that doesn't mean they have to be one 24/7. One thing some GTA players love to do in every GTA game is to play like a normal civilian.

This means obeying traffic laws and trying to drive normally. This isn't something too many players do for too long, but it can freshen things up to the point that the player is willing to start blasting again.

#2 - Watch TV or a movie

Just like in real life, GTA 5 players can just sit back and watch TV. There are four programs on Weazel, and four more programs on CNT. There's a couple of commercials to spice things up, as well.

Alternatively, a player can go check out a movie. Movie tickets are cheap in GTA 5, and there are three movies that a player can watch. The Loneliest Robot in Great Britain airs from 10 AM to 12 PM. Capolavoro airs from 1 PM to 5 PM. Finally, Meltdown airs from 6 PM to 10 PM (after completing the mission, Meltdown).

Both movies and TV allow the player to just sit back and watch. They hardly require any inputs and the good selection of content can entertain a player for a short while.

#1 - Play Sports

A player playing golf (Image via Rockstar Games)

If sitting still is something the player doesn't want to do, then living a more active life is a good alternative. The two most popular sports that GTA 5 players can partake in are golf and tennis.

GTA 5's version of these two popular sports is surprisingly good. It's not too watered down that it feels like a waste of time. Plus, both golf and tennis play completely differently from one another.

Tennis requires the player to always be on the move, whereas golf requires better positioning.

