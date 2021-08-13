GTA Online Redditor watches TV while griefer tries to shoot him from outside

A hilarious video has recently surfaced on the GTA Online subreddit. A Redditor can be seen watching TV in his office while a griefer desperately tries to shoot him.

The GTA Online community appears to enjoy anything that has to do with annoying griefers. They have every right to do so, as griefers will go to any length to harass other players. This is especially aggravating during the completion of a task, as they frequently target players on cargo missions.

GTA Online players have recently reported an increase in griefer activity in the game. This comes after the Los Santos Tuners update significantly boosted the number of active players.

GTA Online: Redditor watches TV in his office while griefer tries to snipe him

The above video was posted on r/gtaonline by a Redditor named Bio_Trends. In the video, players can see a griefer on a rooftop, identifiable by his Oppressor Mk 2. The OP (Original Poster) is seen relaxing in his office, watching TV. The griefer keeps on shooting him in a desperate attempt to take him out.

The situation is hilarious, as it is impossible to kill a player in GTA Online in this manner. A player who is inside their office cannot be killed by another who is outside. The griefer appears to be unaware of this, or may have been too angry to notice.

He did eventually stop, though:

Griefers will almost always use an Oppressor Mk 2. It is their signature vehicle, which is why it has gained such notoriety among players:

A hilarious video such as this is sure to garner some funny comments:

Apparently, there's a bug in GTA Online, which allows players to see through buildings with thermal vision.

It has become a recent trend among griefers to camp in the game world. The usual hideout spots would be outside the Casino and the LS Car Meet. The latter was made with griefing protection in mind, as it is impossible to go in with a weaponized vehicle. Players aren't allowed to take out their weapons inside either.

Los Santos Tuners recorded the maximum number of players on a GTA Online update launch day. This update was extremely well-received by the players, with some much-needed features and improvements. Yet, griefers have found their own devious way of ruining this entertaining experience.

GTA Online players getting to the LSCM should be wary of these campers. The fact that they use rocket-launching hoverbikes is even more annoying.

