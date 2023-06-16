Where to find new clothes in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online players can get some new yet very familiar clothes in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, those outfits are exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S playerbases. The reason behind this unfortunate setback is that the new costumes are tied to Career Progress, which is only available on current-gen consoles. Hence, this guide isn't for PS4, Xbox One, or PC players.

For anybody seeking a brief summary, Career Progress is essentially a feature full of challenges involving various difficulties. Completing them will grant players several rewards, with some tied to new clothes. The ones that might interest gamers the most are outfits associated with some old Grand Theft Auto protagonists.

Here is how you can find new clothes in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update

This is where the new outfits are (Image via Rockstar Games)

Five of the new San Andreas Mercenaries clothes can be found in any clothing store under Outfits: Career Progress. All of these are based on some popular Grand Theft Auto protagonists of yesteryear.

However, these new clothes aren't items GTA Online players can buy with money right out of the gate. Gamers must instead complete a certain number of Tier 4 challenges to be eligible for these rewards.

This is where you can equip the new clothes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a summary of whose outfit belongs to which protagonist and how to unlock them:

The Mr. Slick (Michael De Santa): Beat five Tier 4 areas

Beat five Tier 4 areas The Hustler (Franklin Clinton): Beat 10 Tier 4 areas

Beat 10 Tier 4 areas The Unbathed (Trevor Philips): Beat 15 Tier 4 areas

Beat 15 Tier 4 areas The Silent (Claude): Beat 20 Tier 4 areas

Beat 20 Tier 4 areas The Hired Gun (Niko Bellic): Beat 25 Tier 4 areas

Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips are the three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto V. Younger GTA Online players might already know that, but they may not know who the other ones are. Claude is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto III, while Niko Bellic is Grand Theft Auto IV's main character.

No outfits for other protagonists like CJ and Tommy Vercetti are available via Career Progress's reward system.

San Andreas Mercenaries' Career Progress explained

To access Career Progress, pause GTA Online and select the Career tab. There are six categories, each with its own additional sections for players to explore:

Contact Missions

Businesses

Recreation

Heists

Series Modes

Special Interests

It doesn't matter which Tier 4 challenges you complete, so long as you beat a certain number of them for the protagonist outfit you seek to unlock. For example, if you want to cosplay as Trevor Philips, you need to complete Tier 4 challenges in 15 areas.

This is the Career Progress menu you need to select to see all the sub-menus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note that there are technically more clothes tied to Career Progress in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. If you want to get the minor apparel, head to the Rewards tab in Career Progress. It's worth noting that you need to have already completed the relevant prerequisites — which can involve completing missions or earning a certain amount of money — to claim these pieces of attire.

Rockstar Games has not announced any plans to port Career Progress and all its rewards to the PS4, Xbox One, or PC, even though these systems already have the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

