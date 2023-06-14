How to unlock Claude's outfit in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

Anybody who loves Grand Theft Auto III should know they can unlock Claude's outfit in GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, this costume is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of the latter game. The reason behind this decision is due to the fact that unlocking the old protagonist's attire requires completing some Career Progress tasks.

Career Progress is a new feature introduced to GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, and it's only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. That means anybody on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC cannot partake in this activity or claim its associated rewards.

Here is how you can unlock Claude's outfit in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

This attire is called The Silent in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are five new costumes tied to Career Progress in GTA Online via the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

The Mr. Slick (Michael De Santa)

The Hustler (Franklin Clinton)

The Unbathed (Trevor Philips)

The Silent (Claude)

The Hired Gun (Niko Bellic)

They're all ranked from lowest to highest requirements. To unlock Claude's outfit, you must complete Tier 4 in at least 20 sections of Career Progress. Afterward, you can go to any clothing store, select Outfits: Career Progress, and equip The Silent.

This new feature might confuse some players, so the rest of this article will highlight how it works.

How does Career Progress work in the San Andreas Mercenaries update?

This is where you can find the new feature on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players should pause the game and head to the Career tab. Select it to go to a different screen where there are several tasks to do and rewards to claim. The important part here is that you need to figure out which 20 Tier 4 tasks you plan to do.

It doesn't matter which ones you complete, so long as you do at least 20 for Claude's outfit. An example of one can be shown below.

An example of a Tier 4 task (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some Tier 4 challenges will be easier than others. Here is an example of one that might be tough for some players:

"Complete all project Overthrow missions on Hard difficulty without using snacks or armor"

Beating that challenge would just be 1/20 to equip The Silent. Gamers will need to browse through Career Progress's Tier 4 tasks to see what would be feasible for them and what would be far too difficult by comparison.

There is no expiration date for unlocking individual rewards like Claude's outfit. It is possible that future updates would make it easier since more Tier 4 challenges would be introduced by then.

An example of an easy Tier 4 challenge would be to own 50 weapons. Anybody going for that would likely get all Mk II weapons, which counts as another of the 20 tasks you could do to unlock Claude's outfit in GTA Online.

Some Tier 4 challenges might already be automatically completed, so check your Career Progress to see how many more you need to do.

