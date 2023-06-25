5 best ways to make money in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

Money is arguably the most essential commodity in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Players need it to buy vehicles, weapons, property, and everything else necessary to survive in the game's competitive environment. Through the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update on June 13, 2023, Rockstar Games introduced some new ways for players to get rich in-game.

While each method differs in some way, shape, or form, they are worth the time and effort. Here are the five best ways to make money in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Career Progress missions and 4 more best ways to make money in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

1) Hangar

GTA Online Hangars serves two essential purposes. One is storing and customizing a player's owned aircraft, and the other is helping them make money via the cargo business. Its sourcing and selling missions involve planes and helicopters and can generate up to $5,070,000, based on the goods being sold.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games added some new missions in each category. Interestingly, these involve land-based vehicles, which can be used by those reluctant to be airborne.

Additionally, players can skip sourcing missions by handing over that task to Rooster McCraw. He spawns inside the Hangar and charges $25,000 for the job.

2) Career Progress missions

Career Progress is a new feature added to the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. A new menu allows players to access all DLC, Heist, Contact, and Freemode missions from a single place. It has also introduced new difficulty levels for each quest ranging from Tier 1 to Tier 4.

The payouts increase with increasing difficulty and can be looked at before starting a mission. This helps in deciding whether a challenge is worth taking up. Unfortunately, the Career Progress menu is only available on GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Editions.

3) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is another form of business in GTA Online; however, it is much simpler to operate and generates much profit. Players can complete all The First Dose missions to get an Acid Lab or buy the MTL Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache and Carry. Once acquired, they can complete sourcing assignments or purchase supplies for up to $60,000.

A profit of up to $300,000 can be earned upon selling a complete batch of Acid Lab products. While the production phase takes a bit of time, it can be hastened by activating a daily Speed Boost. A bonus of 5% of the total sale can also be earned if players name their product before selling.

4) Project Overthrow and LSA Operations

The missions in San Andreas Mercenaries DLC are grouped into two categories. One is named Project Overthrow, and the other is called LSA Operations. Project Overthrow missions play out the DLC's main storyline, while the latter contains three Freemode missions.

The payout of all these quests is quite sizeable and can be repeated infinitely. A $250,000 bonus is also rewarded when a player completes Project Overthrow for the first time. However, to unlock the missions, one must purchase the Mammoth Avenger and equip it with the new Operations Terminal.

5) Daily Objectives

Daily Objectives are possibly the easiest way to make money in GTA Online. They involve three simple tasks that are rotated every day. To check the Daily Objectives assigned on any given day, players must access the game's Interaction Menu and head to its Objectives section.

A payout of $30,000 gets rewarded for completing all three Daily Objectives. However, completing them for a week rewards a bonus of $150,000. Moreover, if a player continues to achieve Daily Objectives for 28 days straight, a massive $750,000 gets awarded.

