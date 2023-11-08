GTA Online solo car duplication glitch gives millions of dollars with ease

Car duplication glitch is one of the oldest exploits in GTA Online. Despite Rockstar Games’ countless efforts to resolve them, players have always found some new ways to use money glitches in the multiplayer game.

Recently, a YouTuber named FPSExiile shared a video demonstrating a car duplication glitch, which can make you millions in cash. The YouTuber used the glitch to create multiple duplicate cars and sell them for profit.

However, Rockstar Games is very aggressive towards any money glitches. GTA Online players are advised to stay away from such exploits as it can permanently ban their accounts.

YouTuber uses solo car duplication glitch to make money in GTA Online

On November 7, 2023, FPSExiile posted a video where they demonstrated how to duplicate a car solo in GTA Online. According to them, the glitch works on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.

While other glitches require you to be in a private lobby, this one can be done in a public lobby as well.

Before starting, you must have a 10-car garage with the Annis Elegy RH8 and the car that you want to duplicate already stored inside. The Elegy RH8 can be purchased for free from the Legendary Motorsport website in-game. The YouTuber used the Invetero Coquette D10 as the duplicating car.

FPSExiile first took the Coquette D10 to Los Santos Customs. However, before entering the workshop, they killed the mechanic inside. Next, they drove the car inside and parked it in the modification bay. The Invetero Coquette D10 is one of the best customizable cars in GTA Online. You can customize it to increase the resale value.

A fully customized Coquette D10 in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Exit the garage on foot and wait for its door to close. Call Lester Crest and select "Locate a Car" from the Interaction Menu. Open the Interaction Menu again and register as a CEO in GTA Online. Request any free CEO vehicle from the SecuroServer Interaction Menu.

After that, steal any vehicle from the street and drive to your 10-car garage. Before entering, return your personal vehicle to the garage using the Interaction Menu. The duplicating car should spawn in your garage.

Get on the Annis Elegy RH8 and take it out of the garage. According to the YouTuber, the game should spawn only your character outside the garage.

Return to the garage entrance, and before entering, request your personal vehicle using the Interaction Menu. However, before the car is spawned, enter the garage. This will duplicate it, and you can sell it to make a profit.

While glitches offer easy money for all, many hardcore players want Rockstar to eliminate them from the upcoming game after the GTA 6 announcement.

Poll : Are you going to use this money glitch in GTA Online? Yes No 1 votes