GTA 5 voice actors Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke respond to Grand Theft Auto 6 rumours

GTA 5 voice actors Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke are heavily rumored to be a part of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6. The duo finally responded to these conversations on a recent episode 7 of the PARTYCHAT podcast and revealed whether they are involved in the next title or not.

While Michael De Santa can still make a cameo, it appears that Franklin Clinton will not be a part of the upcoming game. Both of the voice actors behind the iconic characters shared some teases and information about what to expect from the next Grand Theft Auto game.

GTA 5 voice actors talk about GTA 6 and their involvement in it

As can be seen in the aforementioned clip, the GTA 5 voice actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno appeared on the recent episode of the PARTYCHAT podcast. Throughout the video, the duo answered many questions; however, the one that caught the eyes of many fans was about their involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Franklin Clinton, started answering the question in the following manner:

“I am officially making this announcement, Franklin Clinton is going to be not in GTA 6”

However, he later retracted his statement, and Michael De Santa's voice actor Ned Luke immediately responded afterward that it’s still a mystery who’s going to be in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. The latter asked fans to solve the Mount Chiliad Mystery if they wanted to know whether anybody from Grand Theft Auto 5 would return or not.

The Mount Chiliad Mystery is considered a myth and a possible Easter Egg in the community. It involves various mysterious and cryptic markings scattered around Mount Chiliad Mountain in the game. While many believe The Doomsday Heist: Act III mission in Grand Theft Auto Online is the answer to the whole mystery, the right one is still unknown.

Moreover, Ned Luke also recently teased the possibility of a Michael DLC for the current multiplayer game after reacting to a fan’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The actor quoted the post with a cryptic message:

Fans should take everything with a grain of salt until there is a confirmation from Rockstar Games.

