5 fastest drag cars in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online is no longer a game where the only goal is to participate in heists or kill other players. A huge part of the community enjoys participating in various races that Rockstar Games has added to the online multiplayer. One such popular event is the drag race, where acceleration, handling, and top speed equally play their roles in emerging victorious.

To do that, it is important to select the right car to stay ahead of others even before they get to move. This article ranks the top five drag race cars players should have in their garage in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Ranking the top five supercars that will assure victory in GTA Online drag races

5) Bravado Banshee

Bravado Banshee is a sports car that can be used for normal drag races in GTA Online. This Dodge Viper-inspired car has a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) which can be increased to 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) with the HSW performance mods.

With a rating of 85.00 in acceleration, Bravado Banshee is a great choice for gamers looking to secure a victory in drag races. Now, while this vehicle has a rating of 73.33 in handling, it has poor braking.

Interested people can purchase this car from Legendary Motorsport and Benny's Original Motor Works stores for just $105,000.

4) Imponte Duke O'Death

Gamers looking for a classic yet fierce vehicle will love to drive Duke O'Death in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added this vehicle to the online multiplayer in 2014, and it is still one of the best vehicles for drag racing.

Boasting a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h), Imponte Duke O'Death can be purchased for a price tag of $665,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry store. This vehicle has an acceleration rating of 87.50, making it surprisingly quick. However, the poor braking rating of 30.00 can become a hindrance.

Imponte Duke O'Death has been inspired by the real-life Dodge Charger and Pontiac GTO, giving it a beautiful classic look.

3) Ocelot XA-21

Many would not consider a hybrid car a suitable choice for drag racing. But, the Ocelot XA-21 is an acceleration and handling beast that will leave almost every other car in the dust. With a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h), this vehicle is also great for participating in other normal races in GTA Online.

Ocelot XA-21 has an acceleration and handling rating of 91.00 and 81.21, respectively, making it an ideal choice for this type of race. It is one of the best cars in GTA Online regarding traction.

Sharing its design with the real-life Jaguar C-X75, McLaren P1, Maserati GranTurismo, and Koenigsegg Regera, the XA-21 can only be obtained via the events showrooms and The Lucky Wheel.

2) Annis RE-7B

Annis RE-7B is a supercar featured in GTA Online that boasts a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). With an acceleration rating of 92.75 and a handling rating of 91.16, it is the second-best vehicle for drag racing in the game.

Inspired by the real-life Nissan R390 GT1, Mazda 787B, Aquila CR-1, Memo Rojas BMW, and 2014 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro, the RE-7B is not only beautiful but extremely quick as well. It can be purchased from the Vinewood Car Club for $4,275,000.

Although this car is great, players must be careful because it does not have great traction. The immense power can lead to unnecessary wheel spin, impacting the take-off. But, it is still a popular choice among GTA Online race enthusiasts.

1) Dewbauchee Vagner

Boasting a top speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h), an acceleration rating of 92.50, and a handling rating of 91.69, Dewbauchee Vagner is a monster. Although its acceleration rating is slightly lower than Annis RE-7B, the car's stability gives it the top spot.

It takes off smoothly and offers great control while cornering, making it one of the best supercars in GTA Online. This vehicle comes with a price tag of $1,535,000 and can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport store in the game.

Inspired by the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie, Jaguar C-X75, and Nio EP9, the Vagner is the perfect choice for drag racing in the game. Also, now that Rockstar is reportedly preparing to reveal the GTA 6 announcement date, gamers are wishing for the devs to add this vehicle to it.

