5 fastest HSW cars in GTA Online (October 2023)

The Next-Gen console version of GTA 5 was a grand update. Not only did it add enhanced graphics and improved support, but it also brought along the Hao's Special Works (HSW) upgrades for some cars. With better base top speed and acceleration, these have quickly become one of the most popular vehicles in the game. Unfortunately, there are only 19 models that can equip this upgrade from Hao’s auto shop.

But, even with these few numbers, it can be difficult to pick out the fastest one. So, it is important to gather this information before spending any money because neither the base car models nor the upgrades are cheap.

The upgrades range anywhere from $370,000 to $1,415,000, depending on the car. Besides the cost, the base speed and acceleration also differ for each vehicle. Below is a ranked list of the top five fastest HSW cars that one can purchase in GTA Online.

Ranking the top 5 fastest HSW Cars in GTA Online

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a unique-looking vehicle in GTA Online, and is a popular choice among players because of its design and performance. Modeled after the Devel Sixteen, it can hit a top speed of 151.75 mph. Gamers can obtain the base vehicle from Legendary Motorsports for $1,795,000.

One will need to spend an extra $1,110,000 to obtain the HSW Performance Upgrade for the Principe Deveste Eight. Note that the base top speed will only increase after installing this specific upgrade.

4) Bravado Banshee

Fans of the real-life Dodge Viper will be happy to know that Bravado Banshee has made it to the list. Since it has made an appearance in all of the previous Grand Theft Auto games, it will not be a surprise if Rockstar decides to add it to GTA 6 as well.

Player need to spend only $105,000 to obtain the base vehicle in GTA Online. After this, they will need to spend an extra $1,840,000 for the HSW upgrade to obtain the top speed of 153.00 mph. Fortunately, it's worth the money because it tackles both the track and normal roads quite well.

3) Karin S95

The Karin S95 is the third car on this list. For a base price of $1,995,000 and an extra $525,00 for the HSW upgrade, one can get a top seed of 155.50 mph from this vehicle. Players can purchase this car from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in the game.

Inspired by the real-life Toyota GT86, this vehicle not only looks good, but will leave other players in the dust. This is a perfect investment for anyone who likes the sports car category of GTA Online. The Karin S95 is also a great choice for players who are looking for good handling and performance.

2) Declasse Vigero ZX

Muscle cars are usually considered slow in GTA Online. But, the Declasse Vigero ZX is here to prove everyone wrong. One can purchase this vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000. While the base version is already quite good, it gets even better with the performance upgrade. This car provides amazng performance and great handling.

After spending another $550,000 on the HSW upgrade, players can get an incredible 157.50 mph top speed. The Declasse Vigero ZX’s design is based on the real-life Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is inarguably one of the best cars in GTA Online. After the HSW Upgrade, it becomes an unparalleled speed monster. There are only a few other vehicles in the games that can compete against this car. Rockstar took inspiration from Ferrari Roma to create this vehicle, which is one of the reasons why it looks so beautiful and handles so well in the game.

Players can obtain it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000, but it will cost an additional $1,418,000 to equip the HSW Upgrades. This also makes the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online. One can reach a top speed of 168.50 mph on this car

