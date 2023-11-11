5 best ways to make money in GTA Online before winter DLC 2023

GTA Online has a lot of features that allow the players to earn cash in the game. After all, money is a very important factor in the title and is required to start a business or purchase a vehicle. With each new DLC, Rockstar Games adds new ways to money in the online multiplayer. However, not all of these methods are suitable for beginners or veterans.

Gamers still need to make the cash if they wish to move up the ladder in GTA Online. Fortunately, the developers have implemented several ways that allow even complete beginners to get rich.

This article will highlight some of these methods that players can use to earn money before the Winter DLC rolls out.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's views.

Top five ways for gamers to make money in GTA Online

5) Completing the daily objectives

The daily objectives in Grand Theft Auto Online are a great way for players to make money in the game. Not only are most of them tailored to suit a beginner's level, but they are also quite interesting for veterans.

Most of these missions/tasks are rather simple and can be completed while roaming around Los Santos or competing in the races. Players can earn a good $30,000 cash and 5,000 RP each day, and maintaining the streak for a whole week will get them a bonus of $150,000 cash and 20,000 RP.

This is a good amount of money for beginners who don't have good weapons or vehicles to compete with veterans.

4) Looting the stores

Looting the stores across Los Santos is another great way to collect enough money in the game. After all, big businesses in GTA Online come at huge price tags that are impossible for newbies to invest in.

While this method will not turn players instantly into a millionaire, it is still a good start. The risks are relatively low, and the rewards are comparatively good. All they need to keep in mind is to use a decent getaway vehicle once the cops start chasing.

Since there are tons of different stores in GTA Online, players can keep grinding this trick as many times as they want.

3) Aim for the missions with double/triple rewards

With each GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games provides double or triple cash and RP rewards for a limited time. This is a great opportunity for both beginners as well as veterans to fill their pockets quickly.

These missions often fall into the Adversary Game Mode, which most of the GTA community enjoys and participates in. Sometimes, the game asks the players to use a specific weapon to kill the enemies or drive a certain vehicle during a race.

This not only gives big rewards but also keeps things fresh and the players invested in the game.

2) The Time Trials

Time Trials are a special set of races in GTA Online that are relatively short and pay a good amount of money. Paired with the double/triple rewards, this can be a great method to earn a lot of money in a short amount of time.

However, gamers are recommended to use their best and fastest vehicles in GTA Online to compete in these races. This is mainly because some of them can get tricky as the rewards rise anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000.

Players can keep grinding these missions to earn a generous amount of money before investing it into something big.

1) Franklin's Payphone Hits

Franklin Clinton makes a grand appearance in Grand Theft Auto Online by starting his own business and making the player his partner in crime. After gamers purchase the Agency in the online multiplayer, they will unlock a set of missions.

One of them is the Payphone Hit. During this mission, Franklin will provide you with some targets that need to be eliminated. He also provides some instructions, and following them will lead to a bonus reward.

Each kill earns the players $15,000, which can be stacked up to $85,000 by completing the take in under 15 minutes. If they follow Franklin's directions, he gives an additional reward of $75,000.

So, these are some methods to earn money in the game before Rockstar Games rolls out the Winter DLC and eventually releases Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : How long have you been playing GTA Online? Less than a year More than 5 years 1 votes