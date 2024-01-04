How to become a Great Cormorant in GTA Online via Peyote Plants

Eating Peyote Plants in GTA Online allows players to transform into various animals, birds, or aquatic creatures. One such creature is the Great Cormorant, a bird found in various parts of the world.

The Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update that went live earlier today, January 4, 2024, has added Peyote Plants back in the multiplayer for a limited time, allowing users to turn into the bird momentarily. So, let's take a look at how to become a Great Cormorant in Grand Theft Auto Online via Peyote Plants.

GTA Online guide: How to become a Great Cormorant via Peyote Plants

You can become a Great Cormorant in Grand Theft Auto Online by simply eating a Peyote Plant. However, the creature you transform into is completely random, so you must go through all Peyote Plants until one transforms you into this bird.

As Peyote Plants are not marked on the map, finding them can be difficult. Nevertheless, the following images show the locations of all GTA Online Peyote Plants that were made available with today's update:

All Peyote Plant map locations 1/2 (Image via gtalens.com)

All Peyote Plant map locations 2/2 (Image via gtalens.com)

The Peyote Plant locations marked with blue dots are underwater and will only transform you into an aquatic creature. So, you can skip them while searching for the Great Cormorant Peyote Plant.

Going through all of these locations can be much quicker if you own a vehicle like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II. It is a futuristic bike that can fly and shoot missiles but costs a whopping $8,000,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

When a Peyote Plant transforms you into the Great Cormorant, you will be able to control it. However, the actions will be quite different from when playing as a human. The controls, allowing you to fly, land, or perform an aerial attack, will be displayed in the top left corner of the screen.

Peyote Plant bird controls (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

As stated, the Great Cormorant also appears in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. In fact, it is one of the birds that protagonist Franklin Clinton must photograph in the Wildlife Photography Challenge.

Today's GTA Online weekly update added a similar Wildlife Photography Challenge in the multiplayer; however, it is only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Besides the Wildlife Photography Challenge, the latest weekly update has also added the Park Ranger vehicle to Grand Theft Auto Online's Current-Gen version. It is available on Warstock Cache and Carry and costs a little under $3 million.

