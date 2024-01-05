GTA Online Chop Shop update trailer surpasses Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal views on YouTube

The GTA Online Chop Shop update has proven to be a success for Rockstar Games. Apart from adding new vehicles and refreshing business, the DLC trailer recently surpassed views of the Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal on YouTube. The 30-second video currently stands at 25+ million views, while the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer has garnered 24+ million views so far.

The Chop Shop update trailer was released last month on December 12, 2023.

GTA Online Chop Shop update momentum continues in 2024

The GTA Online Chop Shop update trailer has gained 25+ million views, while Rockstar Games’s Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer managed to get 24+ million views in the last seven years. Here’s the standing of the top 10 most popular videos on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel:

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 1: 164+ million views Grand Theft Auto 5 Trailer: 107+ million views Grand Theft Auto 5 Official Gameplay Video: 40+ million views Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Trailer #3: 38+ million views Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Trailer #2: 34+ million views Grand Theft Auto Online Chop Shop Now Available: 25+ million views Grand Theft Auto 5 Official Trailer: 24+ million views Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer: 24+ million views Grand Theft Auto 3 10th Anniversary Video: 24+ million views Red Dead Redemption 2 Over 275 Perfect Scores and 175 Game of the Year Awards: 17+ million views

The data shows that the Grand Theft Auto series has gained serious momentum, especially after the release of the GTA 6 trailer. Rockstar Games released the first official trailer of the game on December 5, 2023, seven days before the release of the Grand Theft Auto Online Chop Shop update.

While there’s still some time before fans can get their hands on Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games has been adding new content to the online multiplayer game since 2013. The studio recently added the Declasse Park Ranger to GTA Online on January 4, 2024, as part of the Chop Shop update. The Wildlife Photography Challenge has also been added to the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

