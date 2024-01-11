GTA Online Hen location: All you need to know

The Wildlife Photography Challenge keeps GTA Online players busy looking for various animals across the state of San Andreas. It is a daily event where you have to find certain animals, photograph them, and send the photographs to the LS Tourist Board contact on your in-game phone. The hen is one of the selected animals that you can photograph. However, finding such a small bird in the open world is not easy.

This article explains where you can find hens in Grand Theft Auto Online for the Wildlife Photography Challenge.

All hen locations in GTA Online for the Wildlife Photography Challenge

Since hens are domesticated animals, you can mostly find them in suburban or rural areas. Unlike the rabbit spawn locations in Grand Theft Auto Online (the most commonly found animal), hens typically spawn in Rancho, Harmony, Sandy Shores, Grapeseed, and Paleto Bay. You should find them in the following map locations:

Grand Theft Auto Online Hen locations in Rancho (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Grand Theft Auto Online Hen locations in Sandy Shores and Grapeseed (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Grand Theft Auto Online Hen locations in Paleto Bay (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Since hens are domesticated animals, you should search for them during the day to find them more quickly. However, you can also look for them during the night, as there are no known restrictions on their spawn at the moment

The map of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is filled with various wild and domesticated animals. However, this feature, as well as the photography contest, is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

How to take part in the Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online

The Wildlife Photography Challenge randomly selects three animals that you can photograph in a day. To know the assigned animals, you must visit the LS Tourist Board located in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. Photographing each animal rewards you with $20,000 and 500 RP. It is one of the fastest ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

You’ll also get $40,000 and 5,000 RP for photographing all three animals of the day. Clicking and sending the first photograph unlocks the Declasse Park Ranger on the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Completing the daily challenge unlocks the Zoophilist Outfit. Moreover, after you’ve photographed 10 animals doing the challenge, you’ll unlock the trade price for the Park Ranger.

The Wildlife Photography Challenge includes 15 different animals to photograph. As mentioned before, only three animals are selected for the event each day. Therefore, players are advised to check the LS Tourist Board before clicking photos of hens. New players can also make money in GTA Online by participating in it.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you spot any hens in GTA Online recently? Yes No 0 votes