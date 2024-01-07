GTA Online Rabbit spawn locations: Everything you need to know

The Wildlife Photography Challenge or the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge is the newest daily event in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released it exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, where players must find and photograph certain animals to make money and unlock other benefits. However, the multiplayer game spawns only three animals per day.

Interestingly, Rabbit is one of the animals with the highest spawn locations on the map. This article explains how you can find rabbits in GTA Online to participate in the new photography challenge.

Where to find rabbits in GTA Online for the Wildlife Photography Challenge?

Expand Tweet

According to a post shared by the popular insider and data miner Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2) on January 7, 2024, the map of GTA 5 Online has nearly 20,000 spawn points where you can find rabbits. As seen in the image below, it mostly spawns in suburban and deserted areas.

All possible rabbit spawn locations on the Grand Theft Auto Online map (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

To find them easily, roam near Palomino Highlands, Pacific Bluffs, Banham Canyon, and Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness areas. Another thing to note is that you should avoid searching for rabbits in Los Santos, Grand Senora Desert, Sandy Shores, Mount Josiah, and the hilly areas of Mount Chillad, as there are little to no spawn points for the animal.

However, before looking for the animals and clicking photographs, you should note that the contest randomly selects the animals for the contest. Therefore, you must visit the LS Tourist Board in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness to see which animals are assigned for the particular day.

Possible spawn locations for other locations

Pug: The pug spawn points in GTA Online are mostly centered in the urban areas. You can search in Rockford Hills, Mirror Park, and Vespucci Beach area to find them roaming. Pugs are usually found with their owners. Therefore, keep an eye on NPCs with pets to locate them easily.

Chicken Hawk: Birds are a little difficult to find in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, considering they are always in the air and out of normal sight. The Chicken Hawk is tough as it is not a common bird. You may mistake other birds for Chicken Hawk in GTA Online. However, if you look thoroughly at Blaine County’s sky, you can spot them gliding in circles.

Crow: Despite being one of the most common birds, the Crow is notoriously difficult to find for the Wildlife Photography Contest. It has ambient spawn points and can be found across the State of San Andreas. However, you can move to suburban areas, especially Blaine Couty, to find them easily. It is also an air-bourne animal, and you must keep an eye on the sky to find the location of crows in GTA Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you spot any rabbits in GTA Online recently? Yes No 0 votes