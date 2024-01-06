GTA 5 Online Crow location: Shoot Animals Photography Challenge

A new Photography Challenge was added in GTA 5 Online with the January 4, 2024 weekly update. This event tasks players with taking pictures of certain animals and birds across Los Santos and Blaine County, rewarding them some cash and RP. One of the birds in this new challenge is the crow, and it can be found flying around in the desert.

However, its exact location isn't marked on the map, and since the desert is quite big, finding it can take some time. Nevertheless, this article will help those participating in this Photography Challenge by revealing the crow's location in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

GTA 5 Online guide: Animals Photography Challenge Crow location

The Animals Photography Challenge, also known as the Wildlife Photography Challenge in GTA Online, assigns three creatures to be photographed daily. If you have been assigned the crow, you can find it in the Grand Senora Desert.

The red circle in the following image depicts the search area for the crow's location in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online:

Look for the crow within this area (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The bird can be found flying in this region. Once you spot a crow, use the Snapmatic app on your in-game smartphone to take its picture. Then, press the button required to send the photograph to the LS Tourist Board.

Doing so will reward $20,000 and 500 RP. In fact, the same amount will be rewarded for each animal/bird photograph.

A crow flying in Grand Senora Desert region of Blaine County (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Notably, the Chicken Hawk location in GTA Online for the Animals Photography Challenge also lies in Blaine County's Grand Senora Desert.

Those wondering about how this event can be started must visit the LS Tourist Board in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. Its location will be marked on the map with a purple icon as shown in the following image:

Visit the LS Tourist Board to start this event (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Upon getting there, stand close to the board and press the button prompted in the screen's top left corner to start the challenge. That said, it must be noted that Wildlife Photography Challenge map locations for animals and birds will not be marked on the map, and that this event is only available in PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the multiplayer.

This new photography challenge not only involves wild animals but also pet dogs like the Pug in GTA 5 Online. Additionally, its rewards are not just monetary, and once you complete your first Wildlife Photography Challenge list for the day, you will be rewarded The Zoophilist outfit.

Furthermore, photographing one animal in this event unlocks the Declasse Park Ranger in Warstock Cache and Carry. It costs a little under three million dollars, but its Trade Price can be unlocked by photographing 10 animals.

