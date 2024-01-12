GTA 5 Online boar location for Wildlife Photography

The Wildlife Photography Challenge or the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge is one of the newest daily events in GTA Online where you can click photographs of various animals to earn money and other rewards. It is also one of the best ways to explore every nook and cranny of the title's huge open world. Rockstar Games has listed 15 different animals for the challenge, and a boar is one of them.

The boar is a wild animal slightly bigger than the domesticated pig. This article explains where you can find boars for the Wildlife Photography contest.

Locations to find boars in GTA Online for the Wildlife Photography Challenge

Boars typically spawn in the suburban areas of Los Santos County and Blaine County. While rabbit spawn locations in GTA Online are the most common, boars are more difficult to spot. The color of their fur also makes them tough to spot in the wild. Nonetheless, you can search at the following locations to find boars:

Boar spawn locations in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (1/2) (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Boar spawn locations in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (2/2) (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

Since the boar is a wild animal, you should exercise caution when approaching it. Although it won't attack you, it will run away as soon as it senses your presence. Therefore, whenever you see boars on the map, you need to approach them stealthily to click photos.

You are advised against going too close to them as that can cause them to flee. If you accidentally mess up the photo, you can always return to the same spot after a few minutes to find another boar.

The Wildlife Photography Challenge offers $20,000 and 500 RP for each photo you send to the LS Tourist Board contact. However, the contest accepts only three assigned animals' photos per day. Therefore, you must visit the LS Tourist Board located in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness to know the animals of the day.

Sometimes, the contest assigns you domesticated animals, such as hens and dogs, which are easy to find. Like the boar, the hen locations for the GTA Online photography contest are scattered around rural and suburban areas.

List of rewards associated with the Wildlife Photography Challenge

While you get $20,000 for photographing each animal, you’ll get an additional $40,000 and 5,000 RP when photographing all three. You can also unlock the Declasse Park Ranger and the Zoophilist Outfit. Once you photograph 10 animals in the contest, you’ll unlock the trade price of the Park Ranger.

This is one of the best ways to make money after the latest GTA Online weekly update. New players can also participate to fill their bank account and level up quickly.

