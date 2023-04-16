GTA Online iFruit app alternative is finally coming as License Plate Creator this week

Popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online application iFruit was shut down prior to the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The app could be downloaded on Android or iOS smartphones and desktops to create custom plates for in-game cars. It also featured a Chop The Dog mini-game where players had to teach tricks to Franklin's pet dog.

Much to the community's delight, Rockstar Games has now announced a License Plate Creator that is set to release this week. As an alternative to the iFruit app, it will allow players to make custom license plates for their GTA Online vehicles once again.

iFruit alternative License Plate Creator coming to GTA Online this week

iFruit app user interface. (image via YouTube/Hakiii)

Rockstar Games has revealed the launch of a License Plate Creator in the coming week. The new GTA Online License Plate Creator is expected to function much like the discontinued iFruit app. As a web-based app, it will be accessible on both desktops and mobile phones. The developers have stated that players will be able to create up to 30 custom license plates via the new tool.

The iFruit app also had features like Snapmatic and LifeInvader portals. Rockstar Games has not clarified if they will be a part of the upcoming License Plate Creator as well. We will have to wait to find out more about its features.

About the iFruit app

Previously, players could link their Grand Theft Auto Online accounts to the iFruit app and make custom license plates. They had to navigate to the Los Santos Customs icon in the app's home page and select their GTA Online account to get started. Their 10 most recently used cars would appear on the screen, allowing them to create custom license plates, one at a time.

Making a custom license plate. (image via YouTube/Hakiii)

The app offered a variety of plate backgrounds with urban themes, honoring San Andreas, Liberty City, Vice City, and even North Yankton. Even the text on the license plate could be altered. Once satisfied with the final result, players could place an order to have the custom license plate delivered in-game. Only the first one was free; players had to pay $100,000 for every plate thereon.

After the placement of the order, players had to collect their license plate from any Los Santos Customs outlet in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Car customization is a very popular activity in the game. Players love to add a personal touch to their vehicles through liveries and paint jobs. With the arrival of the GTA Online License Plate Creator, they will be able to attach unique license plates to their rides once more.

