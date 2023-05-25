How to easily get a $100K bonus in GTA Online after the latest update (May 25-May 31)

GTA Online's latest weekly update is mostly filler, yet there is an opportunity to earn $100K for not much effort; that bonus is tied to daily Stash Houses. Rob one on three different days to be eligible for a $100,000 bonus delivered to your account within 72 hours. This doesn't have to be done on consecutive days, but you must do this activity before June 1, 2023.

Although a Stash House changes its location daily, the exact spot is always marked on your map. Look for a purple house icon with a gun reticle in the middle to find it. The same location will change at 7:00 am (UTC). Let's take a look at the exact rules that Rockstar Games has set for this $100K bonus.

GTA Online's latest weekly update includes a $100K bonus for robbing Stash Houses on three separate days

Rockstar stated the following in its latest GTA Online Newswire article:

"Be on the lookout for Daily Stash Houses — successfully raiding one, wiping out the protection, and cracking the safe on three different days this week will get you a GTA$100,000 bonus (delivered within 72 hours of completion)."

Stash Houses are a piece of content where you can do the following:

You can break into one of the homes by entering the little mission marker in front of the door. Eliminate the five enemies found inside the building. Afterwards, you will have to look around for a post-it note containing the safe code. Enter that code into the safe to collect the contents. You can then exit.

After exiting the Stash House, you just need to leave the general vicinity of the building to get the rewards instantly. If you repeat this process thrice, you should eventually get the $100,000 bonus.

Daily Stash House rewards

A promotional image featuring a Stash House (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any Stash House robbed will give you supplies in one of the following businesses that you own:

Acid Lab

Bunker

Cocaine Lockup

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

Meth Lab

Weed Farm

You will also get a small amount of money and RP, but if you don't own any of those businesses in GTA Online, you will just get $30,000. The rewards for this piece of content are solid, especially with a $100K bonus on the line for this week's update.

Further, completing a Daily Stash House should take you approximately five minutes.

Other weekly update content

Freemode Events getting extra money this week is the other big news for this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of what else is happening in GTA Online's latest weekly update, apart from the aforementioned $100K bonus:

2x money and RP from Freemode Events and Challenges

2x money and RP on Power Play

50% faster Acid production rate

30% off all Acid Lab supplies

New Ugglies Shoes, Socks, and Ensemble Cuffs in clothing stores

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Futo GTX, Cyclone, Vacca, Zion Classic, and Contender

Luxury Autos Showroom: GT500 and 10F

Test Track: Chino, Turismo Classic, and Gauntlet Hellfire

Prize Ride: Ocelot Swinger

Casino Lucky Wheel: Desert Raid

Discounts: 30% off the Stinger, Cyclone, and Vigero ZX

All this content and the $100K bonus will be replaced by a new weekly update for GTA Online on June 1, 2023.

