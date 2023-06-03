Rockstar seemingly teased GTA Online 10th anniversary celebration this year

Rockstar Games has seemingly teased the upcoming 10th anniversary celebrations for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The developer recently announced that a new DLC update for the game, San Andreas Mercenaries, will be coming out on June 13, 2023. While their Newswire was centered mostly around the details of the new DLC, it concluded by asking fans to stay tuned for more information on new gameplay, vehicles, activities, and celebrations.

Grand Theft Auto V and Online were released originally in 2013 and have emerged as Rockstar's most profitable assets. The gaming industry giants might want to celebrate the major milestone since they will be turning a decade old later this year.

GTA Online 10th anniversary celebrations seemingly teased in Rockstar Games' latest Newswire post

Fans have been asked to stay tuned for upcoming celebrations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has possibly dropped a major hint regarding GTA Online 10th anniversary celebrations this year. They announced a brand new DLC update for the game, San Andreas Mercenaries, via a tweet, followed by an official Newswire post.

The post revealed several details about the new summer DLC like its plot, characters, significant updates for the Mammoth Avenger, and more. However, the final paragraph of Rockstar's article vaguely mentions "celebrations."

Although we got no further explanation regarding these celebrations, they can safely be assumed to be linked to Grand Theft Auto V and Online's 10th anniversary in September 2023. While the title has always been popular, GTA Online took it to a different level.

Hence, Rockstar Games commemorating this important milestone with a celebratory event makes sense. But how and at what scale is unknown at the moment.

More Grand Theft Auto 6 news could arrive later this summer, as per Tez2 (Image via YouTube/MrBossFTW)

It is also worth noting that Tez2, a popular data miner, believes that these 10th anniversary celebrations can be used to tease the next game. According to him, Rockstar could officially tease GTA 6 in-game, much like Red Dead Redemption 2 was teased with a Grand Theft Auto Online treasure hunt.

However, Tez2 suggests that hints for the same might be included in the summer DLC's game files, which he can data mine and reveal to the player base by June or July this year.

