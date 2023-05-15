5 reasons why Rockstar should celebrate GTA Online 10th anniversary this year

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) and Online in 2013. Since then, it has evolved into a lucrative title and possibly the developer's most popular asset. Despite showing no signs of slowing down and continuing to attract new players, the game will be 10 years old later this year. Needless to say, Rockstar will look to celebrate its success and longevity in a unique manner.

However, the 10-year anniversary can also be utilized as a platform for announcing future games and DLCs. In this regard, here are five reasons why Rockstar should celebrate GTA Online's 10th anniversary this year.

Announcing future plans and 4 other reasons why Rockstar Games should celebrate GTA Online's 10th anniversary this year

1) Celebrating the game's success

Despite being released in 2013, GTA Online has stayed relevant even today. The game spans three generations of consoles and continues to attract new players each day. It has also generated an insane amount of revenue consistently for the last 10 years.

Games delivering such consistency for this long is not a common sight. Hence, Rockstar Games should celebrate the success of Grand Theft Auto Online in a grand manner on its 10th anniversary this year.

2) Platform to announce future plans

The global GTA Online player base is massive. On the game's 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games could use the event as a platform to announce its future plans. The developers could reveal upcoming DLCs, content updates, and other exciting reveals.

Grand Theft Auto Online's Design Director, Scott Butchard, announced in March this year that the company has numerous plans for the game throughout this year. Thus, celebrating a 10-year anniversary would be the best way to introduce them to the community.

3) Use it to announce Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 (officially untitled) has been the center of the gaming community's attention despite Rockstar Games' silence. While they did reveal that a sequel to the popular action-adventure franchise is in the works, players are clueless as far as the game's details are concerned.

The 10th anniversary of GTA Online could act as a catalyst in helping Rockstar communicate with their loyal player base. Considering the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, this event is possibly the best time to officially announce the sequel.

4) Great way to engage the community

Grand Theft Auto Online was a crucial step towards introducing a multiplayer element in the franchise. While multiplayer was also present in the prequel, it did not achieve the success that it has now. However, GTA Online missions and other activities have become more solo-friendly over time, diminishing the value of multiplayer.

Given how big of an event the game's 10-year anniversary is, Rockstar could host special events to bring the entire player base together. It would be a great way for the community to engage with each other and celebrate the game's immense success.

5) Add more content

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was released in December 2022 and was the last major GTA Online DLC. While The Last Dose, its conclusive episode, was released a few months later, it only brought five campaign missions to the game. It will have been a while since the last major content drop by the time the 10th anniversary arrives.

As the game touches 10 years around September or October, Rockstar Games should release a Halloween-themed DLC or other related content in GTA Online. Such events have taken place in the past, so it is not completely outside the realm of possibility.

