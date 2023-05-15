5 best GTA Online businesses to become rich in 2023, ranked

Out of the many ways to make money and become rich in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, heists and businesses are the best options. Heists provide a significant payout upon completion, while businesses offer a stable and consistent income stream. The game currently has a number of businesses that players can invest in, so the best approach before deciding on a business is to estimate how profitable an establishment can turn out to be.

While successfully running a business can be a little challenging, the entire process is worth the grind. With that said, here is a ranked list of the best five GTA Online businesses to become rich in 2023.

Hangars and 4 other GTA Online businesses to become rich in 2023

5) Bunkers

Bunkers in GTA Online are used for manufacturing and selling illegal military-grade weapons. Like any other business, there are several Bunker properties to purchase in the game that range from $1,165,000 to $2,375,000. However, they let you choose where you want to sell the product instead of randomly assigning delivery locations.

Selling in Los Santos is more profitable compared to Blaine County, so you should purchase a Bunker close to the city. The hourly profit of this business is up to $52,000. There are also upgrades available that hasten the production phase and allow you to make money even faster.

4) Cocaine Lockups

There are a total of five types of MC Businesses in GTA Online, out of which Cocaine Lockups are the most profitable. To operate this business, you need to own a Biker Clubhouse, after which a single Cocaine Lockup can be purchased. Since each property generates the same revenue, the distinguishing factor should be location and connectivity.

Once this business is established, you are required to hire staff and begin the production phase. Supplies are either bought or stolen, and the final product is then sold via Biker Sell missions. A fully upgraded Cocaine Lockup generates approximately $72,000 per hour.

3) Nightclubs

Nightclubs in GTA Online are one of the best businesses to get rich in 2023. For the most part, this business is passive. Once established, you only need to complete Nightclub Management missions to maintain your club's popularity. This will ensure a regular cash inflow that is close to $60,000 hourly.

However, you can generate even more revenue through the Nightclub Warehouse. This section of the Nightclub engages in illegal trading within five fields of your choice. Each of these fields generates a different amount of profit by sourcing supplies and selling products.

2) Hangars

Earlier, GTA Online Hangars failed to attract players due to their low returns. However, Rockstar Games has now permanently boosted its payout to triple the previous amount. In this establishment, you are required to steal crates containing different types of goods. These stolen crates can then be sold for varying amounts of profit.

Depending on the type of goods being sold, you can generate between $4,470,000 and $5,070,000. This amount goes even higher if you complete selling missions in a public lobby hosting at least 22 players. These selling missions are quite unique as they involve the usage of various aircraft.

1) Acid Lab

To get an Acid Lab in GTA Online, you need to complete all six First Dose missions. Interestingly, the choice of property is unavailable in this case as the lab is completely mobile and established inside the MTL Brickade 6x6. Like most other in-game businesses, you can either buy supplies or steal them via simple yet interesting missions. Once a sufficient amount of acid is produced, you can sell it via Acid Lab Sell missions.

While the profit is not greater than Hangars, this business is incredibly solo-friendly. A complete batch of acid can easily generate over $200,000 with an hourly profit of $119,000. You can also activate a production boost (available once every 24 hours) to manufacture the product faster.

