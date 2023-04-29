GTA Online Last Dose missions reportedly see a spike in player base since the Hard Mode update

Insiders and data miners reported that the Hard Mode Event update for The Last Dose missions in GTA Online favored Rockstar Games, resulting in a spike in players. Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a well-known informant, reported that users are re-engaging in the final chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars saga, which includes new challenges and obstacles. They also credited a user named logan (Twitter/@logan_mcgeeee) for the discovery.

The Hard Mode event began on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will last until May 17, 2023. While basic gameplay remains the same, Hard Mode introduces new and more aggressive enemy NPCs, making the missions even more intriguing.

GTA Online Last Dose missions are once again topping the charts with the most recent Hard Mode Event update

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- "Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention"

Plays increased by 155,244

Unique Players increased by 32,211



- "Last Dose 5 - BDKD"

Plays increased by 113,563

Unique Players increased by 20,699



Credit:

Tez2 posted the tweet on April 28, 2023, and included the player counts for Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention and Last Dose 5 - BDKD. According to them, the player base has responded positively to the introduction of the new gameplay mode in GTA Online by Rockstar Games.

The insider shared two graphs depicting the stats for both missions. It contained details such as dates, likes, dislikes, quits, plays, unique plays, and replayability.

Player count for Last Dose 5 - BDKD (Image via Twitter/@TezFunz2)

The table showed that the most recent entry for Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention was on April 28, 2023, with 1,819,334 unique plays and 1,965,271 entries for Last Dose 5 - BDKD. According to Tez2, the first mission saw a player increase of 155,244 with 32,211 new unique players, while the last mission saw a player increase of 113,563 with 20,699 new unique players.

The GTA Online: The Last Dose series was released on March 16, 2023, and includes the following five missions:

Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects Last Dose 3 - FriedMind Last Dose 4 - Checking In Last Dose 5 - BDKD

Rockstar Games also offers unique collectibles in GTA Online with the Hard Mode event, and players must complete the entire series to obtain them all.

