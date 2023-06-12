5 GTA Online cars that can be removed in San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update is coming out on June 13, 2023. While new inclusions like the F-160 Raiju will be part of this DLC, Rockstar Games has announced the removal of lesser-used vehicles from their respective websites. Currently, there are hundreds of cars listed on different in-game automobile sites, but not all of them are equally popular or useful.

This hampers the browsing experience, as players have to sift through unwanted options before arriving at their desired vehicle. Hence, after the new update, Rockstar will only make the least popular ones available during certain event weeks.

Since the names of these vehicles haven't been officially revealed yet, this list is speculative. With that said, here are five GTA Online cars that can be removed in San Andreas Mercenaries update.

BF Surfer and 4 more GTA Online cars that can be removed in San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Enus Cognoscenti 55

The Enus Cognoscenti 55 is one of the Sedans in GTA Online. It is inspired by the real-life designs of the Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Mayback Type 57-62, and Rover 75. As far as looks are concerned, it has a pretty standard build. However, its performance is very poor.

Cognoscenti 55 can only hit a top speed of 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h, and its acceleration is average at best. Moreover, the availability of its armored variant has decreased its popularity even further. Hence, fans won't really care if it gets removed from the Legendary Motorsport website next week in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

2) BF Surfer

The BF Surfer is a Volkswagen Type 2-inspired Van, available in the game's online and story modes. Although it is extremely affordable at just $11,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, there is no particular reason to purchase it.

The Surfer is an extremely basic vehicle that serves no specific purpose, and it isn't useful in GTA Online missions or races. Its top speed of 67.25 mph or 108.23 km/h is extremely slow, which has contributed to making it one of the least-used vehicles in the game.

3) Zirconium Journey II

Another entry from the Vans category, the Zirconium Journey II has a high chance of being removed after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. Just like the BF Surfer, it features a slow top speed as well as extremely poor brakes and acceleration, which does not justify its price tag of $790,000.

Even though the Journey II was added very recently as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update in December 2022, it is among the lesser-used vehicles in the game. Hence, it can be taken down next week and made available occasionally on The Lucky Wheel.

4) RCV

Unlike other cars on this list, the RCV has tons of features and utility. It is a weaponized car in GTA Online that is bulletproof from all sides. The RCV also features a water canon and the ability to let NPCs stand on its roof. Although its top speed is quite slow, it is not made for participating in races.

However, what drives players away from it is its high price tag of $3,125,500. Since there are other options available with similar attributes but at a relatively lower cost, the RCV could be among the cars being removed by Rockstar Games in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

5) Canis Bodhi

Most Grand Theft Auto 5 players are pretty familiar with the Canis Bodhi, as it is Trevor Phillips' personal vehicle. It is an Off-Road car that can hit a top speed of 98.75 mph or 158.92 km/h and costs $25,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Unfortunately, the Canis Bodhi doesn't have much utility in a competitive environment like that of GTA Online, so it is seldom used by players. Thus, it could be removed from its respective website on June 13, 2023. On the brighter side, the Bodhi could occasionally reappear as a free reward since it is linked to Trevor.

Poll : Do you think removing lesser-used cars in GTA Online is the right move? Yes No 0 votes