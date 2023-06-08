All Operation Paper Trail missions offering double money in GTA Online (June 8 to June 13)

Operation Paper Trail is a set of six story missions in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. These are assigned by Agent United Liberty Paper (ULP), a returning character from Grand Theft Auto IV, and task players with infiltrating enemy grounds and collecting sensitive information. Starting today, players will be rewarded twice the usual money and RP for completing these missions till June 13, 2023.

It is a good tactic to familiarize oneself with these missions before attempting them. Here is a list of all Operation Paper Trail missions offering double money in GTA Online this week.

Extraction and 5 more Operation Paper Trail missions offering double money in GTA Online (June 8 - June 13, 2023)

1) Intelligence

Under Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online, players are initially enrolled in the International Affairs Agency (IAA) and then assigned missions. The first task is named "Intelligence," wherein players have to search through Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) sites and collect specific hardware.

However, an official's computer must first be hacked to reveal these sites, which is the easy bit. Unfortunately, looking through the FIB offices will not be that simple. Although players will be disguised as maintenance workers, their cover can still be blown.

2) Counterintelligence

The second Operation Paper Trail mission in GTA Online, Counterintelligence, is quite interesting. Initially, players will be tasked with hacking FIB surveillance drones at certain spots in Los Santos. Doing this will reveal the location of a motel from where these drones are being run.

However, upon going inside, players realize it's a trap as they find themselves in a van with a bomb hours later after being knocked unconscious. The objective now is to disable the bomb and deliver that vehicle to a drop-off location. Disabling the explosive is pretty simple, but delivering the van can be tough as armed adversaries will pursue players.

3) Extraction

The GTA Online mission, Extraction, tasks players with investigating the whereabouts of Agent Johnson. For this, they will have to head into her garage and look for clues.

Once successful, players will have to sift through her possible GPS locations. However, the correct spot is ground zero for an intense gun battle between the county police and a gang.

Agent Johnson is hurt and in the middle of the battleground. Extracting her can be a little challenging as the gang members and police both will shoot on sight.

Even when players extract her, law enforcement will continue to chase them. The mission gets completed when the cops are evaded and Agent Johnson is dropped-off at a hospital.

4) Asset Seizure

In Asset Seizure, players have to apprehend a van carrying hardware. However, the search is disrupted because of multiple signal jammers across Los Santos, which must be destroyed. NPCs will guard each jammer's location on the ground and in a helicopter.

Thus, players must use GTA Online weapons like RPGs and Sniper Rifles to overcome them. Once the signal jammers are destroyed, and the van's coordinates pop up on the map, steal and deliver it to a secure location in Blaine County.

5) Operation Paper Trail

Operation Paper Trail is the fifth and one of the most challenging missions in the series. Here, players must infiltrate a construction site, hosting a deal between Mason Duggan and the FIB. Since the meeting is taking place on an upper floor, players will have to find a keycard to access the elevator.

There is an overwhelming number of guards at this location; hence, a stealthier approach is advised. However, once players get near Mason Duggan, he will escape in his helicopter, which must be chased. After neutralizing Duggan, steal and deliver his briefcase to a drop-off location.

6) Cleanup

Cleanup is Operation Paper Trail's sixth and final mission in GTA Online. The objective is to eliminate any remaining traces of the Clifford software from the original servers. For this, players must access the control room at a designated site. Here, they will come across hibernating juggernauts who must be neutralized.

Some of them will wake up during the mission, and killing one takes a significant amount of headshots. Once players escape the site and reach the IAA facility, the mission gets completed.

