How to earn double rewards from GTA Online VIP Work and Challenges this week? (June 8 -June 13)

The new weekly update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is out and players are being offered twice the regular money and RP for completing VIP Work and Challenges. These bonus rewards will last till June 13, 2023, and offer a rather easy way to make money in the game. VIP Work and Challenges were added as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update back in 2015.

While it has been quite long since their addition, it is possible that beginners might require assistance in completing this Freemode work. In that regard, here is how to earn double rewards from GTA Online VIP Work and Challenges this week.

GTA Online guide: How to complete VIP Work and Challenges to earn double money and RP till June 13, 2023

To start VIP Work and Challenges in GTA Online, you must have atleast one million dollars in your in-game bank account. Once this prerequisite is met, access the Interaction Menu to register as a VIP.

Register as VIP option (Image via YouTube/YourSixGaming)

Here is how you can open the Interaction Menu in GTA Online on different platforms:

PC - Press button "M" on the keyboard

- Press button "M" on the keyboard PlayStation 4 and 5 - Hold the controller's Touchpad

- Hold the controller's Touchpad Xbox One and Series X/S - Hold the controller's "View" button

After accessing the Interaction Menu, scroll down to find the "SecuroServ" option and click on it. Now, select the "Register as VIP" option and name your new organization to get started.

VIP Work options menu (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

To look for work, open up the Interaction Menu again and select the "VIP Work" option in the SecuroServ droplist. There are a total of 17 VIP Work and Challenges available in the game, some of which have been listed below:

Headhunter - Assassinate certain targets within a set time-limit.

- Assassinate certain targets within a set time-limit. Haulage - Deliver or destroy a trailer delivering goods.

- Deliver or destroy a trailer delivering goods. Fully Loaded - Destroy weaponized vehicles while driving the Imponte Ruiner 2000.

- Destroy weaponized vehicles while driving the Imponte Ruiner 2000. Amphibious Assault - Use the Technical Aqua to wreck all enemy supply crates.

- Use the Technical Aqua to wreck all enemy supply crates. Transporter - Transport a vehicle using the Wastelander.

- Transport a vehicle using the Wastelander. Ramped Up - Collect all cargo crates while driving the Ramp Buggy.

- Collect all cargo crates while driving the Ramp Buggy. Stockpiling - Use the Blazer Aqua to collect cargo crates from various locations.

- Use the Blazer Aqua to collect cargo crates from various locations. Velocity - Maintain the Rocket Voltic's top speed until the timer runs out.

- Maintain the Rocket Voltic's top speed until the timer runs out. Plowed - Smash enemy supply crates while driving the Phantom Wedge

- Smash enemy supply crates while driving the Phantom Wedge Fortified - Survive inside the Armored Boxville until the timer runs out.

A VIP registration lasts for four real-life hours in Freemode. The timer continues to run even if you complete story missions or heists in GTA Online post registration. Once the time is up, there is 12-hour cooldown period before you can work as a VIP again.

