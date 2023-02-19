Why Toundra Panthere is not worth getting in GTA Online before it’s discontinued

The Toundra Panthere is yet another vehicle only available for a limited time in GTA Online. Like its predecessors that relied on "fear of missing out," this new automobile is not a must-have. It became available on February 16, 2023, and will no longer be purchasable after February 22, 2023.

As far as the Sports car class is concerned, the Toundra Panthere is a middling vehicle that is ultimately outclassed by dozens of other options. Ergo, GTA Online players shouldn't feel bad if they cannot fork over $2,170,000 for this ride.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

GTA Online players can safely skip purchasing the Toundra Panthere before it's discontinued

Just for reference, here is how the Toundra Panthere compares to other vehicles in the Sports class (based on Broughy1322's data):

Top Speed: 23rd place (out of 101)

23rd place (out of 101) Lap Time: 65th place (out of 101)

This car is devoid of any HSW modifications to improve its performance. Similarly, it's useless in Freemode since no armor or external weapons are associated with its structure. The only reason to buy this automobile is if GTA Online players are fond of the real-life 2017 Alpine A110 and other similar models.

Otherwise, the Toundra Panthere isn't anything special, especially for its hefty price tag of $2,170,000. There is no Trade Price or discount to lower it, either.

Reasons to avoid purchasing the Toundra Panthere

Some people might like its appearance, which is its main selling point (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several reasonable motives to avoid buying this vehicle in GTA Online:

Its performance is nothing special

$2,170,000 is a good amount of money to spend on this game for what's essentially eye candy

The Sports class has a ton of viable cars that players might wish to purchase instead

Some players detest "fear of missing out" items and don't want to contribute to their sales

If one is struggling to make up their mind, they can always test it out in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Driving it for a few minutes should give them an idea of whether they like the car. If they don't fancy it, there's no need to purchase this vehicle.

Remember that the Toundra Panthere won't ever be a meta-choice for races due to its middling performance stats.

It's only available for a limited time

The main advantages for GTA Online players to consider regarding this new car include the following:

Impressive looks and customization options

It won't be available to buy after February 22, 2023, for who knows how long

Previously limited-time vehicles, like the Issi Rally, have yet to return. In summation, the Toundra Panthere is an okay car. It's just not a coveted option that one must buy in GTA Online before it's too late.

Using nearly two million dollars on something else, like a business or a more meta vehicle, would be a better use of one's money. These limited-time cars have been a new trend in GTA Online since the Los Santos Drug Wars update and will likely continue to appear in future updates.

At the very least, the latest car is something you can easily skip and not worry about its disappearance.

