How to get GTA Online's new Tactical SMG in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced a brand-new Tactical SMG, which can be obtained by purchasing it from the Gun Van. As gamers might already know, the Gun Van is a vehicle that sells weapons and body armor to players who visit its NPC. The only problem that some players might bump into is that this car's location changes every day.

Interactive maps like GTAWeb.eu can help GTA Online gamers find this van's location for the day. Make sure to use such resources if you cannot locate it otherwise. Note that GTA+ subscribers will automatically have the automobile's location marked on their map at all times.

This is how you can purchase the new Tactical SMG in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update

This is where you buy this weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Tactical SMG can be found under the Weapons category in the Gun Van. It normally costs $325,000, but the default 10% discount lowers that amount to $292,500. This price barely puts it out of the top ten most expensive weapons in GTA Online. However, $292,500 isn't exactly pocket change, either.

There aren't any requirements to owning this gun past its high initial cost. Once players purchase this weapon, they should find that the gun's customization options largely boil down to the following:

Extended Clip

Suppressor

Scope

Several tints

The Tactical SMG is part of the machine gun weapon class.

Use the new gun however you'd like (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to GTA Online's official stats for its weapons, the Tactical SMG's performance within the machine gun class can be categorized as follows:

Damage: 6th

6th Fire Rate: 2nd

2nd Accuracy: 11th

11th Range: 10th

Ultimately, that makes San Andreas Mercenaries' newest gun rather mediocre in most departments. The Tactical SMG's fire rate is fantastic, yet its other stats are average to bad. Keep in mind that these comparisons compare this weapon to other machine guns.

That means many Assault Rifles and Heavy Weapons may be more useful than it in battle in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

Tactical SMG review

The official promotional image for the newest weapon introduced in San Andreas Mercenaries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pros:

Great rate of fire

Huge clip size of 60 for a machine gun

No requirements to purchase

Cons:

High price

Mediocre performance

While this gun is ultimately average from a performance standpoint, it is worth noting that the lack of Rank requirements or other restrictions makes San Andreas Mercenaries' Tactical SMG quite good for a player who can afford it.

Another huge advantage is that this gun has a max capacity of 60, making it excellent for drive-bys where you just pay and spray your targets, as other similar weapons tend to be much smaller in clip size.

Some players may enjoy this gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

This firearm is fine for on-foot combat, although there are several significantly better options currently available in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. Another huge drawback is this gun's high cost, as many other great weapons are less than half its price.

There is no guarantee that this SMG will be available in the Gun Van when the reader finds this article, as some weekly updates could theoretically move it out of rotation.

