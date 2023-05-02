5 best weapons for GTA Online Freemode after The Last Dose update

GTA Online has plenty of viable weapons for Freemode PvP and PvE fights as of The Last Dose update. Typically, these guns and throwables will usually eliminate foes within a few seconds. Anything inefficient would be hard to recommend here. Remember that everything listed here has existed up to The Last Dose update. Anything newer won't be included here.

It is worth mentioning that some great weapons won't be discussed here since there can only be five entries. As an honorable mention, the Railgun is a terrific option that players are advised to own if they wish to always have a reliable explosive heavy weapon on hand.

Five of the best weapons in GTA Online Freemode (as of The Last Dose update)

1) Sticky Bomb

A Sticky Bomb (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although K/D ratios no longer have to be preserved in GTA Online, the Sticky Bomb is still an incredibly useful weapon for the following reasons:

You can deny your opponent the satisfaction of eliminating you.

Sticky Bombs can be thrown from vehicles, which skilled players can use to destroy their enemies.

These throwables can detonate whenever a player wants them to, making them less reckless to use than a grenade.

Sticky Bombs are the most useful and versatile throwable weapon in GTA Online. Hence, it's worth mentioning in this list.

2) Heavy Sniper Mk II

A Heavy Sniper Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

A sniper rifle is always valuable in most PvP scenarios. Of the available options, the Heavy Sniper Mk II stands to be the most useful since it's the most powerful and has access to exclusive Mk II ammo. For example, players can use Explosive Ammo, making the Heavy Sniper Mk II quite potent in blowing up unarmored vehicles from a distance.

A Heavy Sniper Mk II is extremely reliant on good aim. Lesser-skilled gamers won't get much value from this weapon, meaning they should stick to assault rifles and other easier-to-use guns.

3) Special Carbine Mk II

A Special Carbine Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

If GTA Online players want an all-around useful gun, then the Special Carbine Mk II is an excellent option to consider. This assault rifle has great all-around stats and is also an Mk II weapon. Assault rifles are some of the most frequently used guns in the game due to their efficiency in most content.

They're forgiving to use, deal good damage, and don't cost too much to own. Any of the Mk II assault rifles are worth putting on this list.

4) Bullpup Rifle Mk II

A Bullpup Rifle Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

If damage per second is a player's primary goal, then the Bullpup Rifle Mk II is worth getting for Freemode. It's yet another assault rifle with good stats all-around. The Bullpup Rifle Mk II's accuracy is shaky compared to the Special Carbine Mk II, but it makes up for it with a much better rate of fire.

Otherwise, choosing the Bullpup Rifle Mk II, Special Carbine Mk II, or a different assault rifle altogether is merely a matter of preference. GTA Online players should own at least one Mk II assault rifle.

5) Assault Shotgun

An Assault Shotgun (Image via GTA Wiki)

If GTA Online players want a close-quarter weapon that can annihilate opponents in a second, then the Assault Shotgun is a great choice. It can deal nearly 200 damage up close while still being decent at a distance. The other guns on this list were great in mid- to long-range, so it's only fair to include something good for up-close fights.

The Assault Shotgun is one of the deadliest shotguns in GTA Online, making it more than deserving to be mentioned here.

