5 best rifles in GTA Online ahead of Los Santos Drug Wars update's release

There isn't much time left for the release of the highly anticipated GTA Online DLC, the Los Santos Drug Wars. Many fans have been waiting for this update for the entire year.

Furthermore, the number of things Rockstar Games is going to add to GTA Online with this DLC is humongous. Thus, players will really need to spend a lot of money to enjoy all of these new items and features.

So, players will have to grind several different missions in GTA Online very efficiently and quickly, and to do this, they will need to have proper weapons with them. Therefore, this article will recommend five of the best rifles they should get ahead of this DLC's release.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 rifles that players should acquire before the newest GTA Online DLC drops

1) Heavy Sniper Rifle Mk II

This is the most powerful sniper rifle currently present in GTA Online and is essential if players want to take out enemies from really far away. Since the main design of this gun is based on the real-life Serbu BFG-50A, it boasts a real-life military design that will appeal to everyone.

It can cause over 230 points of damage, which is significantly more than a regular sniper, although its reloading speed remains the same. Therefore, it is the perfect rifle to use if players are dealing with grinders.

It can even take out those who are flying a Lazer or a Hydra. Thus, it is really useful to have during the dangerous grinding session when enemies are also trying to attack from a distance.

2) Special Carbine Rifle Mk II

The Special Carbine Rifle Mk II is a rifle that takes design cues from the G36K assault rifle. Thus, it has a really modern style that will attract players who are into first-person shooter games or like playing GTA Online in the first-person mode.

It can deal heavy damage to the enemy, which is up to 32.5 points. The Special Carbine Rifle Mk II also has the second-highest damage per second, with a rate of fire of 65. Hence, it is one of the deadliest weapons present in the game.

Players will be able to use it with the run-and-gun playstyle as well as the high rate of fire that can be used to eliminate multiple enemies. Furthermore, there are loads of tactical customizations that they can apply to make this rifle even stronger.

3) Bullpup Rifle Mk II

This rifle takes direct inspiration from two guns, Kel-Tec RFB and the FAMAS G2. Therefore, it has a futuristic edge to its design that makes it really memorable.

More importantly, the Bullpup Rifle Mk II is known for having the highest firing rate in GTA Online. Therefore, this makes it a great weapon to have if players want to eliminate several enemies as quickly as possible, as it can also deal over 32 points of damage.

Thus, is a must-have rifle for anyone who is more focused on dealing damage than being tactical with a gun.

4) Advanced Rifle

This Advanced Rifle is based upon the Israeli TAR-21, which gives it a menacing feel that anyone looking for a power trip will really enjoy. Performance-wise, it is pretty similar to the Bullpup Rifle, as it has 34 damage per shot and a rate of fire of 70.

However, what distinguishes the Advanced Rifle from the Bullpup is its accuracy. It is leagues better than the latter, so players will be able to shoot more accurately, even with high recoil.

5) Assault Rifle Mk II

This rifle's design will be more recognizable to players as it is primarily based on the AK-47, which is one of the most popular real-life guns, and has been a mainstay in the gaming industry for years.

So, anyone who is a fan of this gun should definitely consider buying it in GTA Online as it can deal 33 damage per shot. This makes it very good, considering it's a pretty vanilla model present in the game.

Furthermore, it also has a great range and accuracy. These qualities, combined with its high rate of fire of 60, can make it a very lethal weapon to have in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes