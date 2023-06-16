5 reasons to buy Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the new vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online that came with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Although close to 200 vehicles were removed from the game on June 13, 2023, some of the latest additions, such as this one, are doing a great job of filling the gap. Nevertheless, it is always good to go through a car's details before buying it.

The Stinger TT is an armored Sports Car with tons of features that justify its price tag of $2,380,000. That said, let's take a closer look at five reasons to buy the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

HSW Performance upgrades and 4 more reasons to buy the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Imani Tech upgrades

Of all the vehicles in GTA Online, Imani Tech vehicles offer some of the best utility. They are high-performance automobiles that can be rigged with exclusive upgrades in the game. The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is also an Imani Tech vehicle and can be reinforced with Extra Armor Plating. It can also be rigged with Missile Lock-On Jammer technology, which prevents any attacker from locking on to the vehicle with a guided missile.

Furthermore, Stinger TT owners can also turn this car into a Remote-Controlled vehicle. However, Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed in an Agency Workshop.

2) HSW performance upgrades

HSW performance upgrades help a vehicle go beyond its standard performance limits. These can be only applied to a select few cars and bikes at Hao's Special Works, and the Grotti Itali Stinger TT happens to be a part of this list.

The base speed score of this car on Rockstar Games' official website is 86.92. However, when you install HSW performance upgrades on it, that score gets boosted to a perfect 100, making the Stinger TT one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

3) Great acceleration

No matter how high the top speed of a vehicle is, having an acceleration just as good is very crucial. This is another aspect in which the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT excels, as its acceleration is rated 99.50 on Rockstar's official website. Although this is incredibly fast, it can be improved even further with HSW upgrades.

Upon installation, the acceleration stat goes far beyond the score of 100, which makes it a force to be reckoned with in this department. This can be used to great effect in races and intense GTA Online missions.

4) Impressive design

The newly added Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Image via GTA Wiki)

The main source of inspiration for the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's design is the Ferrari Roma. Because of this, it has a similar sleek, aerodynamic, and ultra-modern look. It is a two-door armored sports car having an elongated and curved bonnet with vents on the sides and a grille on the front.

While Stinger TT is a variant of the Grotti Stinger, one of the oldest cars in the franchise that was removed in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, it looks very different. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether this new car and the original Stinger return in GTA 6.

5) Lots of customization options

Customization lets players add a personal touch to the vehicles they own. However, not all cars have many options to choose from. Fortunately, that is not the case with the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. This vehicle has a whopping 25 customization categories available, like engine upgrades, armor upgrades, grilles, hoods, new brakes, liveries, and many more.

You can modify your GTO Stinger TTs at Los Santos Customs, the Agency Workshop, or at Hao's Special Works. Furthermore, you can create free custom vanity plates for it using the recently launched GTA Online License Plate Creator website.

